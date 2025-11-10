Day after Haryana DGP calls Thar a ‘rogue’s vehicle’, group lands SUV in lake

Haryana Director General of Police, OP Singh, told reporters on Saturday (November 8) that “the Thar has become the vehicle of choice for rogue elements”, and just a day after, continuing its unenviable record of being involved in road accidents or risky stunts, another of the Mahindra SUVs landed in a lake near Delhi, thanks to offroading gone wrong.

Off-roading trip ends in disaster

A group — calling themselves the “Gang of Thars” — ventured into an off-road terrain in the NCR, heading to the Aravallis near Gurugram and Faridabad, and attempted to drive through a lake, an unwise decision that resulted in one of the Thars sinking. The SUV eventually had to be pulled out of the water using another Thar.

Visuals from the scene show the Mahindra Thar submerged in water as its driver stands nearby with his jeans rolled up. In the background, others can be seen fastening ropes from the drowned Thar to another SUV to tow it out. Another video captures the struggle of hauling the SUV back onto dry land.

‘Thar the vehicle of rogue elements’

Singh’s comment came merely a day before that. “If it’s a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it’s a Bullet motorcycle... all rogue elements use these two. The choice of vehicle reflects one’s mindset. People who drive Thars perform stunts on the road,” the DGP said.

“The son of an assistant commissioner of police ran over someone while driving a Thar. He now wants his son released, and we asked him whose name the car is registered in. It’s in his name, so he is the rogue element,” the police officer remarked.

Turning to a fellow officer, he added, “If we make a list of police personnel, how many will own a Thar? And whoever has one must be crazy. It’s a statement. The Thar isn’t just a car, it’s a statement which says, this is who I am.”

“Fine then, bear the consequences. You can’t engage in hooliganism and expect to escape accountability,” he added.

While the Mahindra Thar is primarily engineered for off-roading adventures, it has become notorious for being involved in misadventures instead.