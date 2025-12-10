IndiGo flight cancellations: Delhi HC calls it 'crisis', questions Centre

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (December 10) questioned the Central government over how the situation leading to the cancellation of numerous IndiGo flights was allowed to escalate, describing it as a “crisis”.

Delhi HC questions surge in airfares

The court observed that, apart from the inconvenience and distress caused to stranded passengers, the wider issue concerned the economic losses arising from the disruption.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela further queried how other airlines were able to exploit the crisis by charging passengers exorbitant fares.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo.

Govt says statutory mechanism fully in place

The court was informed by the counsel for the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that the statutory mechanism is totally in place and a show-cause notice has been issued to Indigo, which has apologised profusely.

The government’s counsel also said the crisis precipitated on account of various non-compliances of the guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time, including flight duty hours of the crew members.

