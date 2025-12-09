IndiGo crisis: No airline can trouble passengers due to planning failures, says Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday (December 9), while addressing the IndiGo crisis, said that strict action will be taken as per the Aircraft Rules and Act, adding that no airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardships to passengers due to failures in planning, noncompliance and non-adherence to statutory provisions.

“Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action as empowered under the Aircraft Rules and Act, will be taken. No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardships to passengers through planning failures, noncompliance and non-adherence to statutory provisions,” said Naidu.

“Refunds, baggage tracing and passenger support remain under continuous supervision of the Ministry. At the same time, accountability will be ensured. DGCA has issued show cause notices to IndiGo’s senior leadership and commenced a detailed, enforced investigation,” he added.

'IndiGo had confirmed preparedness'

The Civil Aviation Minister said that IndiGo had clearly assured full compliance with these norms and also confirmed its preparedness to undertake its winter schedule.

“Despite these assurances, prima facie it was observed that internal rostering disruptions led to large-scale cancellations, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers,” he added.

'IndiGo operations stabilising'

The Civil Aviation Minister also said that the disruption caused by IndiGo’s operational failures is now rapidly stabilising.

“ IndiGo’s daily flights, which had fallen drastically to 706 on December 6, have recovered to over 1800 flights yesterday and are expected to rise further today. All other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country, and the airports are reporting normal conditions without crowding or distress,” he added.

“The Ministry advises the regulator to act immediately and issue a show cause notice to the CEO and COO of IndiGo . Also, IndiGo has been directed to restructure its operations and reserve crew capacity, improve passenger handling and restore passenger handling without any delay,” said Naidu.

“Revised flight duty time limitations, scientifically designed to prevent pilot fatigue, are being implemented. These reforms are essentially for passenger safety. DGCA adopted a phase-wise implementation plan in consultation with all the stakeholders. Phase 1 from first July 2025 and phase 2 from first November 2025,” the Minister said.

'No compromise on safety'

Naidu made it clear that there will be no compromise with regard to passenger safety, adding that India remains committed to the highest international standard of passenger safety.

“Safety in civil aviation is completely nonnegotiable. India is a founding member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and remains firmly committed to the highest global standards of safety,” he added.