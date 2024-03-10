Delhi banquet hall to turn into fortress for gangster Kala Jathedi's wedding

Santosh Garden, a banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka, is going to be heavily guarded on March 12 (Tuesday) because notorious gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jathedi, is getting married to Anuradha Choudhary, alias ‘Madam Minz’ who too has a criminal backdrop.

The banquet hall has been booked for the wedding, and Sandeep's lawyer paid ₹51,000 for it. Around 250 police officers, including SWAT teams, will be present to ensure security. This includes officers from Delhi police's special cell, crime branch, and Haryana's crime investigation agency.

In view of Sandeep's criminal background, the Delhi police has made a detailed plan to prevent any untoward incident during the event.

Sandeep, currently lodged in Tihar jail, has a history of escaping custody and orchestrating similar escapes for his associates. He has been granted a six-hour parole for the wedding by a Delhi court.

Sandeep is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, another jailed gangster, and is involved in various criminal cases across different states.

The wedding guest list has been shared with the police, while identity cards will be provided to all workers during the event.

From Anuradha's side, her sister and brother will be attending the wedding. Anuradha has been involved in kidnapping and extortion cases in the past, reportedly at the direction of another gangster named Anand Pal.