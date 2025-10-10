Deepika Padukone named India’s first Mental Health Ambassador by Union Ministry

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is also the founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, has been appointed as the first-ever ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



The announcement came after she shared a video of her visit to Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh on World Mental Health Day. The ministry said the move aims to build a more supportive mental health ecosystem in India and marks a significant step towards reducing stigma around mental health.

Empowering voices on mental health

On the occasion, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, “The partnership with Deepika Padukone will help spread awareness about mental health issues across India, normalise conversations to reduce stigma, and emphasise that mental health is a vital part of public health.”

His remarks came on the same day the actor shared that she and her organisation, The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, have been working tirelessly for the past 10 years to raise awareness and drive change, even as she faced scepticism over her own struggle with mental illness.

“I am deeply honoured to serve as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador for the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in prioritising mental health care. I look forward to working closely with the ministry to build on this progress and further strengthen our nation’s mental health framework,” said Deepika.

Collaborating for mental wellness

In her new role, Deepika will work closely with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to raise awareness about mental health, promote de-stigmatisation, encourage help-seeking behaviour, and support preventive initiatives. She will also help promote government-backed resources such as Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), while collaborating with the ministry to design strategic interventions that improve equitable access to mental health care across the country.

For those unfamiliar, her foundation The Live Love Laugh (LLL) has, over the past decade, built pathways of care through its flagship Rural Community Mental Health Program, reaching more than 21,900 persons with mental illness (PWMIs) and their caregivers across 15 districts in eight states.



The foundation has also led pioneering public awareness campaigns like “Dobara Poochho” and “#NotAshamed”, along with initiatives such as “You Are Not Alone” for adolescent students and a “Doctors Program” for general practitioners. Most recently, LLL launched a corporate mental health and well-being program to extend its impact to workplaces across India.