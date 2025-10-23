Toddler drowns in stagnant rainwater in vacant plot in Chengalpattu

A two-year-old girl tragically drowned in a rain-filled vacant plot near her house in Mangadu, Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu.

Police on Thursday (October 23) said that the victim was identified as Prenika Shri, and she was two years and 10 months old.

According to the police, on October 22, at around 2 pm, Prenika and her mother, Priyadarshini (23), had gone to have an afternoon nap. Later, Priyadarshini woke up at around 4.30 pm and realised that Prenika was not next to her.

Also Read: TN man held for killing wife, burying body in drum over infidelity suspicion

Drowned in stagnant rainwater

Priyadarshini, who had panicked, began searching for her daughter and alerted her neighbours. They too joined her in the search. They eventually found her drowned in the stagnant rainwater collected in the vacant plot next door.

They took the girl to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

Chengalpattu like the rest of Tamil Nadu has been reeling under torrential rains as the north-east monsoon has intensified.

(With inputs from agency)