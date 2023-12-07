Cyclone Michaung: Unseasonal rains lash Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal

Light to widespread unseasonal rains on Thursday lashed Odisha and parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal, pushing down the temperature and derailing normal life.

Widespread rains across Odisha triggered a chill. Schools in Sundargarh district were ordered closed due to inclement weather, officials said.

The temperature dropped by an average of 5 degrees Celsius drop in parts of the state, IMD weather scientist Umashankar Dash said.

Bhubaneswar recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The lowest night temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius at Koraput.

The IMD said the low-pressure area caused by cyclone Michaung was over Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas, leading to overcast sky and inclement weather.

Intermittent rains and chilly winds hit Kolkata and adjoining districts in the southern parts of West Bengal, affecting normal life.

Bengal, Jharkhand

The Met department in Kolkata has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain over east India till Friday morning.

People faced difficulties going to work in Kolkata due to traffic snarls at some places in the city and adjoining Salt Lake area.

The minimum temperature in the city was above normal by three notches at 19.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Intermittent rains disrupted normal life in Jharkhand too. Since Tuesday evening, temperature in the state has fallen.

Ranchi recorded a maximum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, 6.8 notches below the normal.

"The decline in day temperature may continue for the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it may increase gradually, as the impact of the cyclone would reduce after Friday," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Many areas in the state capital Ranchi faced power cuts.

(With agency inputs)