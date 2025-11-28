Cyclone Ditwah: Heavy rain likely in TN, Andhra till November 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (November 28) announced that Cyclonic Storm ‘Ditwah’ has begun moving towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra coasts.

Also Read: Cyclone Ditwah nearing Tamil Nadu coast as rare Senyar heads to Malaysia

In its latest update on X, the weather agency stated that the storm is currently positioned around 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 530 km south-southeast of Chennai.

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over coastal Sri Lanka & adjoining southwestBay of Bengal: Cyclone Alert for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry andadjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts (Orange Message) The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over coastalSri… pic.twitter.com/5tws6Xm4F5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 28, 2025

Cyclone Ditwah impact

According to the IMD, Cyclone Ditwah is expected to move north-northwestwards across the Sri Lankan coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, reaching the southwest Bay near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the morning of November 30.

As a result, the IMD has issued an orange alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, the weather agency added.

The rainfall may lead to waterlogging, slippery roads and traffic disruption in some areas, the IMD cautioned.

Red alert for Tamil Nadu

Strong winds, heavy rain and rough sea conditions are expected along the coastal belt over the next few days.

B Amudha, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, said the storm is not forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Also Read: Why Hurricane Melissa is a wake-up call on how a warming climate can intensify natural disasters

“It (Ditwah) is currently being treated as a cyclonic storm. Forecasts do not, at present, upgrade it to a severe cyclone,” Amudha was quoted as saying by PTI.

The RMC has issued a red alert for several Cauvery Delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, until November 30.

An orange alert has also been issued for five districts, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Chengalpattu.

Stalin reviews disaster preparedness

Amudha noted that gale winds near the storm centre could reach 60-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph, while the outer bands may experience winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph.

“Similar squally winds of 35-45 kmph, with gusts up to 55 kmph, are also expected over parts of the Arabian Sea close to Kerala, Lakshadweep and Maldives,” she added.

The IMD has advised fishermen, particularly those already in the deep sea, to avoid the south, central, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal entirely for the next five days.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (November 27) met officials of the state disaster management authority to review preparedness and assess special measures for disaster response, PTI reported.

Following the warnings for November 29 and 30, Stalin has instructed all departments to coordinate relief activities.

Heavy rainfall likely in Andhra

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority also said on Thursday that Cyclone Ditwah is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Also Read: Andhra, Odisha breathe easy as Montha weakens without much damage

The system is projected to approach the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra stretch between the evening of November 29 and the morning of November 30.

Heavy rainfall is expected over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema for three days from Saturday due to the cyclone’s influence.

Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for two days from November 29, the authority said.