Hurricane Melissa was a recent and powerful tropical cyclone that moved across the Caribbean, severely affecting the island nations of Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Jamaica. It stands out as one of the most intense hurricanes battering the Atlantic region over the past few decades.

With sustained winds estimated at 295 kilometres per hour, Melissa is ranked as the third-strongest Atlantic hurricane since reliable record-keeping began in the early 1900s. It holds this position alongside the infamous "Labour Day" hurricane of 1935. Melissa was not only a storm of intense winds but also of great size, with its hurricane-force winds extending over 70 kilometres from its centre. This vast area of impact subjected a large swath of the Caribbean to its destructive forces, resulting in 83 deaths and $6 billion in damages. The mighty Melissa demonstrates how a warming climate can intensify natural disasters.

To gauge a hurricane's true strength, scientists use a specific measure. They look at the minimum atmospheric pressure at sea level within the storm's core. Atmospheric pressure is the weight of the air above us. A lower pressure reading indicates a more powerful and intense storm system. Normal air pressure at sea level is approximately 1013 millibars.

In contrast, the most intense Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, Hurricane Wilma in 2005, had a central pressure of 882 millibars. The second most intense was Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, with a pressure of 888 millibars. Hurricane Melissa, with a minimum pressure of 892 millibars, ranks third, confirming its status as a historic and extreme weather event.

The Atlantic hurricane season is a predictable period from June to November. On average, this season produces about fourteen 'named storms', which are low-pressure systems with wind speeds of more than 63 kilometres per hour. Of these, seven develop into hurricanes and three reach major hurricane status every year. Only rarely does one evolve into a super hurricane, such as Melissa. Therefore, the initial formation of a storm like Melissa was not entirely unexpected.

Melissa's beginnings were first observed as a weather disturbance near West Africa in mid-October. This system travelled across the Atlantic, developing into a tropical storm by October 21. For its first few days, Melissa was a relatively disorganised and meandering storm, posing little immediate threat.

However, the situation changed dramatically in the next few hours. The storm moved into a region of the Caribbean where the sea surface temperatures were unusually high, about 1.5 degrees Celsius above the normal range for that time of year. Warm ocean water acts as the primary fuel for a hurricane. It provides the heat and moisture that the storm needs to intensify. As warm, moist air rises from the ocean surface, it cools, and the water vapour condenses into clouds and rain. This process releases latent heat, a stored form of energy. This released energy powers the storm's engine, causing winds to spin faster and the entire system to grow more organised and ferocious.

Melissa's transformation was both sudden and terrifying. What had been a moderate storm began a period of rapid intensification on October 25. In just 18 hours, its maximum sustained winds increased from 115 km per hour to 225 km per hour. In less than 48 hours, those winds had peaked at a devastating 295 km per hour. It was at this peak intensity that Hurricane Melissa, now a Category 5 storm, made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, on October 28. Hurricanes are categoried as one to five, based on sustained wind speed, with category five being the strongest.