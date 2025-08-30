CPI(M) slams Bhagwat's alleged demand for Muslims to 'give away' Kashi, Mathura mosques

The alleged recent demand by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat telling the Muslims to "give away" mosques in Kashi and Mathura has sparked a new row and attracted severe criticism from the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The left party condemned Bhagwat and said such requests are aimed at provoking hatred on communal lines, and shows disrespect for the laws of the land.

The party's Polit Bureau on Friday (August 29) said that with his statement, Bhagwat "attempted to reignite the Mathura and Kashi disputes".

"He demanded that Muslims 'give away' the mosques in these two places as a precondition for 'brotherhood'," the CPI(M) said. "After the demolition of the Babri Masjid, an act in which the RSS was involved, Parliament passed a law prohibiting the alteration of any religious site that existed before 1947. According to this law, the status quo must be maintained in both Mathura and Kashi," the party said.

"Such demands are aimed at provoking communal passions, diverting public attention, and polarising society along religious lines," it added.

Also Read: 'One month, one person, two contradictory statements': Congress' dig at Bhagwat

'Bhagwat trying to shield BJP govt'

The CPI(M) alleged that the RSS chief was raking up divisive issues to shield the BJP government from public anger ahead of the upcoming elections.

"It has long been the practice of the RSS and its affiliated organisations to incite communal divisions whenever they seek to distract people from their worsening economic conditions," it said.

The Left party said that high US tariffs, a weakening economy, growing attacks on peasants and workers, and mounting proof of electoral malpractices and manipulation had made the masses become disillusioned with the BJP-led government.

Also Read: 75-year age rule: Bhagwat clarifies, reignites RSS-BJP power dynamics | Capital Beat

The CPI(M) also called upon the people of the country to "remain vigilant against the divisive policies of the RSS".

"The unity and integrity of India are of utmost importance and must be safeguarded at all costs," it said.

Bhagwat on Thursday (August 28) said the Ram temple was the only movement that the Sangh supported, and it will not back any other such campaign, including reclamations of Kashi and Mathura sites.

He, however, later said RSS volunteers were free to join such movements.

(With agency inputs)