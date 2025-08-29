75-year age rule: Bhagwat clarifies, reignites RSS-BJP power dynamics | Capital Beat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s clarification that he never called for leaders to retire at the age of 75 has triggered wide political discussions. The remarks, made at a Delhi event marking 100 years of the RSS, were seen as a direct attempt to put to rest speculation around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s future, who turns 75 this year. Panellists on The Federal’s Capital Beat — senior journalist Vivek Deshpande, political analyst Siddharth Sharma, and commentator Javed Ansari — discussed whether Bhagwat’s intervention signalled a shift in the relationship between the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhagwat had stated, “I never said that I will retire or someone else should retire,” clarifying that his earlier comments were a humorous recollection of a former RSS leader being felicitated at 75. This was viewed as an effort to defuse speculation that his words were aimed at Modi. The RSS chief insisted the anecdote was about ideology and not an indication of any formula for leadership succession.

The clarification has reignited questions over whether the unwritten 75-year age rule, once applied to senior BJP leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, still holds weight. The panel explored whether Bhagwat’s statement should be read as a correction, a strategic move, or an assertion of the RSS’s position vis-à-vis Modi and the BJP.

RSS and the politics of age

Deshpande argued that Bhagwat’s clarification was not a reversal but a contextual correction. He stressed that the anecdote originally cited was about former RSS intellectual Moropant Pingale, and its meaning was more applicable to Bhagwat himself than to Modi. This, he suggested, was a misreading amplified in political circles, creating unnecessary speculation about Modi’s future.

Sharma described the development as part of the RSS’s nuanced pressure politics. He maintained that while the RSS had earlier sought to nudge Modi towards retirement, it was now signalling that such pressure had reached its limits. However, he emphasised that “soft pressure will keep on increasing”, reflecting ongoing tensions between the Sangh and Modi’s style of governance.

Ansari pointed out that Bhagwat’s carefully worded clarification both concealed and revealed intentions. He noted that Modi’s unexpected praise of the RSS in his Independence Day speech suggested a subtle rapprochement. With Modi under pressure both domestically and internationally, the relationship between the two entities is being delicately balanced.

Power, ideology, and organisation

Sharma underlined that the RSS, like any major organisation, prioritises retaining power over ideological rigidity. He cited examples from history where compromises were made, including alliances with unexpected partners, to secure influence. He argued that the RSS would not risk sabotaging its own political leverage by forcing Modi’s exit prematurely.

The panel examined Modi’s unilateral style of governance as a source of strain. Key decisions such as demonetisation and the 2020 nationwide lockdown were taken without consultation, leaving sections of the Sangh discontent. Yet, panellists agreed that these differences are unlikely to translate into hard pressure to remove Modi, as retaining power remains paramount.

One panellist described the RSS-BJP dynamic as a paradox — while Modi owes his rise to the RSS, his governance often sidelines the organisation. This creates friction but also compels the Sangh to tread cautiously, balancing discontent with pragmatism.

RSS public outreach and assertion

Deshpande highlighted how Bhagwat’s public outreach efforts, including press interactions, mark a significant departure from past RSS traditions. Historically, RSS chiefs rarely addressed the media directly, but Bhagwat’s approach signals an effort to reshape the organisation’s image and assert authority. He observed that Bhagwat’s visibility aims to place the RSS above the BJP in the public eye.

Ansari added that while speculation persists, there is no evidence of an immediate plan to unseat Modi. He stressed that political exits cannot be engineered through internal manoeuvres but must come through elections and public mandate. Any speculation of mid-term replacement, he said, lacked substantive backing.

Sharma closed by describing the RSS-BJP relationship as one of uneasy dependence. He remarked, “RSS is the septuagenarian father straddled with a wayward teenage son called BJP — they neither can ditch him nor can they fully support him, so they are tolerating him.” His analogy summed up the delicate power balance now playing out between Nagpur and New Delhi.

Shifting sands within Sangh Parivar

The debate also touched upon the BJP’s internal dynamics, particularly the unresolved issue of party presidency, which remains a point of contention between Modi and the RSS. Bhagwat himself acknowledged differences between the two, reinforcing the view that while coordination exists, tensions persist beneath the surface.

Deshpande concluded that Bhagwat’s remarks were not about Modi but about himself and RSS traditions. Yet he also noted that RSS leaders do not want the organisation to become person-centric, a development they believe has happened under Modi’s dominance. This, he said, explains the RSS’s renewed public assertion.

Ansari reinforced that Modi’s exit is not imminent. While discontent exists, the RSS will prioritise the BJP’s continuity in power. Speculation linking Modi’s leadership to his age, he argued, oversimplifies a more complex relationship. Bhagwat’s clarification, therefore, was less about age and more about positioning the RSS as the guiding force above the BJP.

