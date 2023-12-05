COP28: Two Indian women show how neem leaves, cow urine can fight climate change

Two Indian women attending the global climate talks in Dubai shared how they are using long-held Indian wisdom to battle the problems unleashed by climate change.

Sangitaben Rathod and Jasumatiben Jethabai, clad in Indian attire, showcased how neem leaves and cow urine, traditionally trusted by Indians for generations, are good and tested weapons to fight the vagaries of climate change.

Rathod from Arvali and Parmar from Jetapur, both in Gujarat, have never ventured beyond their home state until now. In Dubai, they exhibited practical climate resilience solutions that are making waves on the international stage.

They use neem leaves and cow urine to create organic fertilisers and insecticides – which has not only sustained their crops for years but is being adopted by women farmers across India, offering a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilisers.

"I decided to look for local solutions after incurring huge losses due to climate change. I lost over ₹1.5 lakh in wheat crops in 2019… We realised pest attacks had considerably increased due to the changing climate and commercial insecticides were failing,” Rathod said.

“It was then that we thought of turning to the traditional solutions our forefathers used - neem leaves and cow urine,” she said.

Indian answers

On what they wish to expect on the global platform, Rathod said she hopes the solutions they have implemented can be shared with a wider audience and also make the negotiators realise the impact women in India are bearing due to climate change.

Jethabai said: "Our seemingly simple traditions hold the key to a sustainable future."

The two women passionately advocated for reduced insecticide and pesticide usage by integrating cow urine and neem leaves into farming practices at a gender-themed discussion at the COP28 on Monday.

Challenges faced by Indian women workers

Sangitaben and Jasumatiben also shared their insights with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Reema Nanavaty, Director of Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), highlighted the challenges faced by Indian women workers due to climate shocks.

Nanavaty elaborated on the difficulties encountered by those involved in street vending, construction, and other labour-intensive occupations.

She pointed out the urgent need for actionable solutions and advocated for a unified appeal for global collaboration to create a sustainable and resilient future for women in India and beyond.

The global climate talks in Dubai have drawn over 100,000 people from 198 countries.

(With agency inputs)