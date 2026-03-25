Congress slams PM Modi over Nari Shakti Vandan changes, calls him 'U-turn Ustad'

The Congress on Wednesday (March 25) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s plan to make amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan and accused him of making a “U-turn” on the issue.

‘U-turn Ustad’

Taking to X, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dubbed PM Modi as a “U-turn Ustad” who has mastered the art of unleashing the “weapons of mass diversion” to change the narrative from the government's "foreign policy failures and setbacks and from the LPG and energy crisis facing the country".

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Ramesh further stated that it was a sudden departure from the government’s earlier insistence on completing delimitation and census exercises before rolling out reservations.

"Now the U-turn Ustad has, after 30 months, suddenly changed his mind and wants to implement the reservations WITHOUT completing the delimitation and census operations," Ramesh said.

‘PM unleashed Weapons of Mass Diversion’

He went further, framing the move as part of a broader pattern. "The PM is unmatched in unleashing WMDs -- Weapons of Mass Diversion. He has done it many times before, and he is doing it again now. Desperate to change the narrative from his foreign policy failures and setbacks and from the LPG and energy crisis facing the country, he has come up with this new initiative," he said.

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Ramesh also flagged what he said were parallel plans to expand the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 50 per cent, arguing that such a step would require closer scrutiny rather than a hurried push.

Opposition sought all-party meeting

According to him, the Opposition has already written to the government seeking an all-party meeting after the ongoing round of Assembly elections, suggesting that any proposed changes be discussed before being brought to Parliament.

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At the same time, the Congress leader questioned the timing of a possible special session, suggesting it could run afoul of the Model Code of Conduct even as he accused the Election Commission’s framework of being diluted.

A PTI report quoting government sources stated that there is no immediate plan to introduce a Constitution amendment bill to modify the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the current session, with consultations still underway and key procedural steps yet to be taken.

(With agency inputs)