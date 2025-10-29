Cong questions Dhankhar’s ‘silence’ for 100 days since resignation, no farewell

The Congress on Wednesday (October 29) said former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been “totally silent” for 100 days since his resignation and noted that the Opposition has been asserting that he deserves at least a farewell function, as all his predecessors received.

While criticising the ruling NDA government, Congress said that democratic traditions should be respected and that Dhankhar deserved a proper farewell function.

Former VP is unseen, unheard: Congress

Congress General Secretary in charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said it has been exactly 100 days since an unprecedented event in Indian political history took place.

"Suddenly and shockingly, in the late hours of the night on July 21st, the Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned. That he was forced to do so - even though he sang the praises of the PM day in and day out - was obvious," Ramesh said on X.

For 100 days, the former Vice President, who used to be in headlines daily, has been totally "silent - unseen and unheard," he added.

Ramesh further said the former Vice President, as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, was no great friend of the Opposition. "He used to pull up the Opposition constantly and unfairly. Yet, in keeping with democratic traditions, the Opposition has been saying that he deserves at least a farewell function like all his predecessors had. That has not happened," Ramesh said.

After his resignation, Congress claimed the reasons behind his resignation as Vice President were "far deeper" than the health issues he cited. Congress said his resignation speaks highly of him, but poorly of those who got him elected to the post. The opposition party had also asked the government to clarify the VP's resignation.

Dhankhar's resignation

In a sudden move, Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing medical reasons. He submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, effective immediately. Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and was scheduled to last until 2027.

He was also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and his resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. In his eventful tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman, Dhankhar had several run-ins with the opposition, which had also moved a motion to impeach him.

The motion, the first ever in independent India to remove a Vice President, was later rejected by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

(With agency inputs)