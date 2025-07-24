Congress demands ‘dignified farewell’ for Dhankhar; Centre stays mum

The Congress, which has slammed the Narendra Modi government over the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, has demanded a “dignified farewell” to be held for the former vice-president. The government, however, is yet to respond to the demand.

The demand was raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday (July 23) evening.

Centre mum

The government, however, was silent on the issue and Union ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju did not respond on the demand, the sources said.

No other opposition leader supported Ramesh on the demand, they said.

The Congress has been demanding a "dignified farewell" for Dhankhar, who remained in office for three years. The opposition party has also been questioning the government on Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

‘Dhankhar forced to resign’

The Congress has also been alleging that Dhankhar was "forced" to resign after he accepted a notice signed by Opposition MPs to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose residence charred wads of currency notes were recovered a few months ago.

The demand was raised at a time when Rajya Sabha is bidding farewell to six of its members on Thursday (July 24).

Ambumani Ramadoss, Vaiko, P Wilson, M Shanmugam, M Mohammed Abdulla and N Chandrasegharan are being accorded farewell.