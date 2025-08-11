Jairam Ramesh questions former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's 'disappearance'

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday expressed concern over former Rajya Sabha chairman and ex-vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar going "missing" since the evening of July 21, when he resigned from his post.

He questioned what the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with another ex-vice president, M Venkaiah Naidu, meant and asked what was going on.

"The immediate former chairman of the Rajya Sabha has gone missing since the evening of July 21st--unseen, unheard, unread."

"But according to the Telugu media, the former former chairman (Naidu) of the Rajya Sabha met the PM very recently for 45 minutes. What is going on?" Ramesh posed in an X post.

While Dhankhar has not been seen in public since July 21, when he tendered his resignation from the vice-president post, Naidu held a meeting with PM Modi recently, during his visit to the national capital. PTI

