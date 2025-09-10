Congress questions PM Modi's 'natural partners' claim

The Congress on Wednesday (10 September) took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks describing India and the United States as "natural partners", questioning whether the partnership is so natural that US President Donald Trump has claimed on "over 35 different occasions" that he brought about the India-Pakistan "ceasefire" by using trade as the instrument of leverage.

Congress questions Modi's 'natural partners' claim

The opposition party’s jibe followed Prime Minister Modi’s warm response to President Trump’s positive assessment of trade talks between the two nations, in which he expressed confidence that the ongoing negotiations would help unlock the limitless potential of their partnership.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, remarked, "Prime Minister Modi has told President Trump that India and the US are 'natural partners.' The question is now this: Are they so natural that President Trump has declared on over 35 different occasions that he brought about the India-Pakistan ceasefire on the evening of May 10th using trade as the instrument of leverage?"

Thaw in India-US relations

Signalling a thaw in the recent chill between New Delhi and Washington, President Trump stated he was confident there would be "no difficulty" for the two countries to successfully conclude trade negotiations, adding that he looked forward to speaking with his "very good friend Prime Minister Modi" in the coming weeks.

Posting on Truth Social on Tuesday, the US president wrote, "I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain there will be no difficulty in reaching a successful conclusion for both of our great countries!"

Responding on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism that the discussions would pave the way for "unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership." He reiterated that India and the US are close friends and natural partners, and stressed that both sides were working to conclude the trade talks at the earliest.

He said, "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our peoples." Trump subsequently shared Modi’s post on his own platform.

Modi-Trump friendship

The US president’s remarks suggest a notable easing in relations after what has been described as one of the most difficult phases in over two decades, fuelled by tariff disputes and India’s continuing purchases of Russian oil.

Trump has imposed doubled tariffs on Indian goods, raising them to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty in response to India’s Russian crude imports. New Delhi denounced the US measures as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

After months of sharp rhetoric against India, Trump had said last week that the relationship between the two countries remained special and that there was "nothing to worry about", describing tensions as mere "moments on occasion."

"I always will. I’ll always be friends with Modi, he’s a great Prime Minister. He’s great. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment," Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday (September 5).

Modi later responded that he greatly valued Trump’s positive assessment, saying, "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US share a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

(with agency inputs)