‘Bidis-Bihar’ post: Cong rejects reports of VT Balram’s removal as digital media chief

The Congress in Kerala has dismissed reports that former legislator VT Balram has been removed as the chairman of the KPCC's digital media cell in view of his recent controversial "bidis and Bihar" post on the party’s social media handle.

Balram recently came under fire after a post on the official X handle of the party’s Kerala wing linked ‘bidis’ to Biharis while commenting on the Centre’s new GST reforms. While the post was later deleted, it was reported on Saturday (September 6) that Balram has stepped down from his post over the row.

However, the party has clarified that neither Balram has resigned nor been sacked from the party.

‘Balram hasn't resigned or been removed’

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph on Monday (September 8) said such social media posts are prepared and published on the X platform by a group of professionals, who are party supporters, as part of the digital media cell.

He termed as "unfortunate" a section of the media misinterpreting this and propagating that it was Balram who made such a post.

He accused CPI (M) leaders, including ministers, and some media outlets of "misusing" this situation to tarnish Balram's image.

"VT Balram has not resigned, nor has the party taken any action against him in the wake of the controversial X post," Joseph said in a statement.

He said Balram, who is also serving as the KPCC vice president, is still holding the additional responsibility of being the digital media cell chairman.

Reshuffle in social media wing

However, considering his opinion, the leadership is mulling reorganising the social media wing in the context of the upcoming panchayat and assembly elections, Joseph further said.

The KPCC, therefore, rejects with contempt the "malicious" moves by the CPI(M) and a group of media "hired" by them to constantly attack popular leaders of the Congress, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Joseph had admitted that there was a "mistake" and "lack of caution" while posting the "bidis and Bihar" jibe on the social media handle of the party's state unit, a day after it was deleted following a political backlash.

What controversial post said?

Joseph said the 'X' post was deleted, and an apology was tendered by the social media team as directed by the state leadership of the party.

The Kerala state unit of the Congress, in a recent post on X, allegedly drew parallels between Bihar and Bidi (a tobacco product) in the wake of the recent GST reforms, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP.

Joseph had also said the matter was taken up with Balram, who is in charge of KPCC's digital media cell.

Several North Indian leaders criticised Congress for the now-deleted X post.

