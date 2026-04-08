Congress calls Pakistan’s role in US-Iran ceasefire 'setback' to PM Modi’s foreign policy

Congress on Wednesday (April 8) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that his foreign policy has suffered a “severe setback” about the role played by Pakistan in the US-Iran ceasefire.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, took potshots at PM Modi, stating that the "self-styled Vishwaguru" has been exposed. He further alleged that the Centre was still “silent” on Israel's strikes in Iran and Gaza, and US President Donald Trump's statements during the West Asia conflict.

Questions PM’s Israel visit

Ramesh questioned the timing and messaging of the Prime Minister’s visit to Israel, suggesting it carried reputational costs. “The entire world will cautiously welcome the two-week ceasefire in the West Asia conflict between the US and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other,” he stated in a post on X.

Also Read: Iran-US ceasefire: Tehran’s statement and 10 conditions, what Trump said, and Israel's stance

Ramesh went on to note that the hostilities began on February 28 with targeted killings in Iran, adding that the developments followed close on the heels of PM Modi’s “much-trumpeted visit to Israel.”

He further alleged that the visit “diminished India's global stature and standing.” He said, “Mr Modi had said nothing about Israel's genocide in Gaza and it’s aggressively expansionist policies in the occupied West Bank.”

On Pakistan's role and diplomatic setback

Turning to Pakistan’s involvement, Ramesh described the neighbouring country as a “bankrupt economy dependent on external donors,” while arguing that its role in facilitating the ceasefire undercut New Delhi’s approach.

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“The role played by Pakistan in bringing about the ceasefire is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Mr Modi's highly personalised diplomacy,” he said, contrasting it with what he claimed was achieved under Manmohan Singh after the Mumbai attacks.

He added that Pakistan’s participation “calls into question Mr Modi's strategy of engagement and narrative management.”

Questions on silence and US role

Ramesh also flagged what he called unexplained decisions, saying, “He or his team has also never explained why Op Sindoor was suddenly and abruptly halted on May 10th 2025.” He pointed to the US President Donald Trump announcing the ceasefire and claiming credit for it.

“There is a palpable sigh of relief everywhere,” Ramesh wrote, before adding that “the self-styled Vishwaguru stands thoroughly exposed,” criticising what he described as silence on both Israel’s actions and remarks from Washington.

Also Read: Is the US a military state camouflaged as democracy?

The backdrop

His comments came after both Washington and Tehran acknowledged Pakistan-hosted talks as part of the ceasefire process. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the pause and said, “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce” an immediate ceasefire, while inviting further talks in Islamabad.

The US said it would suspend its “bombing and attack” campaign, with Iran agreeing to a temporary halt in operations and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan has been involved in hosting discussions between the two sides.