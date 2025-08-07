Kharge hits out at Modi over Trump's tariffs; calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (August 7) said US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods was a foreign policy disaster, and claimed the Modi government is clueless on how to deal with it.

A day after Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil, raising the total tariff to 50 per cent, Kharge said the decision comes at a time when our diplomacy is "disastrously dithering".

Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge demands govt's clarification on Trump's ceasefire claims

Kharge slams Modi

Stating that India's national interest is supreme, Kharge said any nation that arbitrarily penalises India for its "time-tested policy of strategic autonomy", which is embedded in the ideology of non-alignment, doesn't understand the "steel frame" India is made of.

From the threats of 7th fleet to the sanctions of nuclear tests, we have navigated our relationship with the US with self-respect and dignity, he further said.

In a post on X, the Congress chief slammed Modi for remaining silent as Trump repeatedly claimed he had "brokered" the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

India's national interest is supreme. Any nation that arbitrarily penalises India for our time-tested policy of strategic autonomy, which is embedded in the ideology of Non-alignment, doesn't understand the steel frame India is made of.From the threats of 7th fleet to the… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 7, 2025

No shield from tariffs

"On November 30, 2024, Trump had threatened to impose a 100% tariff on BRICS nations. PM Modi was sitting there, visibly smirking, while Trump declared 'BRICS dead'," Kharge alleged.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha noted that Trump has been planning "reciprocal tariffs" for months now.

He further said that despite being aware of Trump’s tariff threats, the government did nothing in the Union Budget to soften the blow on key sectors such as Agriculture, MSMEs and various industries.

Also Read: Kharge slams 11 years of Modi-led govt, accuses PM of committing 33 mistakes

Modi's 'failure'

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "failed" to negotiate a trade deal with the United States despite several months of negotiations and now Trump is "intimidating and coercing us".

"Your ministers have been talking about negotiating a trade deal with America for months. Some of them even camped in Washington for several days," Kharge said.

"You failed to negotiate a TRADE DEAL with the US. You had more than 6 months. Now Trump is intimidating and coercing us - but you keep quiet," he alleged.

Also Read: Opposition creates ruckus over CISF presence in Rajya Sabha

'Clueless govt'

Noting that India's exports to the US amounts to about Rs 7.51 lakh crore (2024), he said a blanket 50 per cent tariff means an economic burden of Rs 3.75 lakh crore.

"Our sectors like MSMEs, Agriculture, Dairy Engineering Goods, Electronic Goods, Gems & Jewellery, Drug Formulations & Biologicals, Petroleum Products and Cotton made clothes shall be hurt the most," Kharge said.

"Your Govt is clueless how to deal with it. You can't even blame this foreign policy disaster on the 70 years of Congress!!" Kharge remarked.