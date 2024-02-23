Congress demands probe into report on BJP's donors 'coincidentally' raided by ED, IT, CBI

The Congress has now demanded a complete probe into the allegations of quid-pro-quo between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several ‘dubious’ corporate donors, who were ‘coincidentally’ raided by the central investigative agencies such as the IT, CBI and ED.

In a letter written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 23, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal demanded to know why these “dubious” firms, with ED cases against them were donating to the ruling party – BJP?

"We are nowhere alleging that the cases filed, or the action taken by the investigating agencies are illegal, but it does warrant an investigation, on why these “dubious” firms who have ED cases against them are donating to the ruling party – BJP. Is it a mere coincidence that they are donating to the BJP, after ED action?" he asked.

Investigative report findings

For evidence, he quoted an investigative report published in two online news platforms, News Laundry and News Minute, which discovered that 30 companies subjected to raids by the Enforcement Directorate and Income-Tax, had donated a total of ₹335 crore to the BJP. The news report is authenticated by several Election Commission documents regarding donation and other robust evidence, he added.

Notably, of these firms, 23 companies, which gave a total of ₹187.58 crore to the party during this period, had never donated any amount to the BJP between 2014 and the year of the raid.

Moreover, Venugopal quoting the news report, said at least four of these companies donated a total of ₹9.05 crore within four months of the central agency visit. And at least six of these firms, which were already donors to the BJP, handed out a heftier amount in the months following the searches.

'Legal extortion'

After listing these findings, Venugopal pointed out that the above instances seem to be a clear-cut case of “legal extortion” in the form of donations to the ruling party, by exerting pressure on investigative agencies. And added, that this alleged extortion seems to be just the "tip of the iceberg".

Questioning the lack of institutional independence, autonomy, and the professionalism of the Central agencies – IT, ED, CBI, two of them, which come under the jurisdiction of the finance ministry, the Congress leader said it is high time, the Modi government and particularly the finance ministry is made accountable for the “malpractices you have adopted in filling BJP’s coffers”.

In this context, Venugopal asked Sitharaman if the ministry will release a “White Paper” on BJP’s finances and on the allegation of misusing investigative agencies against corporate donors? Besides a point-by-point rebuttal on the ‘chronology’ of events on BJP funding, he also asked if the BJP was willing for a Supreme Court monitored investigation?

Four-fold increase in ED cases against politicians

Venugopal also brought up the point of how investigative agencies are being remote controlled by the government, an accusation that Congress has often made. And pointed out that this has been testified by the 4-fold increase in ED cases against politicians since 2014, and 95 per cent of the cases are against the Opposition leaders.



Also, he slammed the government for giving Income Tax notices to the Indian National Congress on frivolous charges and coercing nationalised banks under the finance ministry, to extort money from us. “All this money has come through small donations by the people of India. This is nothing but a conspiracy to destroy a level playing field in a democracy, just on the eve of elections,” he said.