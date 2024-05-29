CM Shinde issues notice to Sanjay Raut over `defamatory' article

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over a "defamatory" article which claimed that Shinde tried to ensure the defeat of ally NCP's candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Raut shared on X the legal notice dated May 28, adding that it was a "very interesting" and "funny political document". Sources close to the chief minister confirmed that such a notice has been issued.

The notice said that in his column in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece `Saamana' on May 26, Raut made a false statement that CM Shinde spent "unlimited amount of money" and distributed crores of rupees in each constituency. The article further claimed that Shinde did all this to ensure the defeat of the candidates of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, it said.

These statements were not only false but "defamatory and scandalous", and made to mislead the people and create unrest, the notice said.

"The defamatory news article has been published by you to get name, fame and political mileage for yourself and your so-called leader Shri Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray," it said, asking Raut to produce evidence to back his allegations.

If he could not do so, the Rajya Sabha member should apologise within three days or face criminal and civil proceedings, the notice said.

The BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are partners in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state. PTI

