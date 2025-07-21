CJI Gavai objects to advocate addressing Justice Yashwant Varma informally

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday (July 21) objected to the manner in which an advocate referred to Justice Yashwant Varma, who is embroiled in a controversy related to the discovery of currency notes at his official residence.

During the court proceedings, advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, while seeking urgent listing of a writ petition, referred to the judge merely as "Varma."

This prompted a sharp rebuke from the CJI, who highlighted that Justice Varma was still a Judge of the High Court and that he has to be addressed as a "Justice".

CJI flags disrespect

Nedumpara was seeking urgent listing of a writ petition he had filed, seeking the registration of an FIR against Justice Varma.

"This is the third writ petition," Nedumpara said.

To this, CJI Gavai asked, "You want it to be dismissed right now?"

Nedumpara responded, "It is impossible to be dismissed. FIR has to be registered. Now Varma seems to be asking for that only. There has to be an FIR and an investigation," referring to Justice Varma’s writ petition challenging the in-house inquiry proceedings.

The Chief Justice of India then objected to Nedumpara addressing the judge as only "Varma".

"Is he your friend? He is still Justice Verma. How do you address him? Have some decorum. You are referring to a learned judge. He is still a judge of the Court," the CJI said.

Plea for FIR

"I don't think that greatness can apply to him. Matter has to be listed," Nedumpara replied.

The Chief Justice responded curtly, "Don’t dictate to the Court."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also took exception to Nedumpara’s reference to the judge simply as “Varma,” underlining the fact that Justice Varma still remains a judge.

The advocate was making his third consecutive plea seeking directions to the Delhi Police for registration of an FIR in connection with the discovery of a large amount of half-burnt currency notes at Justice Varma’s bungalow in New Delhi.

According to the petition, the recovery of currency notes on this scale is a cognizable offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the law against money laundering.

Justice Varma under scrutiny

Justice Yashwant Varma came under public and judicial scrutiny earlier this year after a fire at his residence led to the discovery of a large sum of unaccounted cash.

A Supreme Court-appointed inquiry committee subsequently found him guilty of misconduct, prompting then-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to recommend impeachment proceedings to Parliament.

Justice Varma has challenged the findings and is currently contesting the in-house inquiry panel's report in the Supreme Court.