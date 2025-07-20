Centre to introduce impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday (July 20) stated that the government plans to introduce an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma during the upcoming Parliament session.

Rijiju said over 100 MPs have already signed the motion.

“The government will bring an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in this session. MPs have signed the motion for impeachment," India Today quoted Rijiju as saying.

When asked about the timeline, he said, "Timeline can't be told right now, we will decide and tell you later."