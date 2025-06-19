SC panel finds 'undeniable' proof of cash found in Justice Varma's home; seeks his removal

In a significant development, a three-member panel of senior judges has recommended the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court, after "undeniably” establishing that a substantial amount of cash, reportedly stacked 1.5 feet high, was recovered from his official residence in New Delhi.

Justice Varma courted controversy when an accidental fire at his government residence, 30 Tuglak Crescent, in Delhi on March 14, led to the shocking discovery of large quantities of burnt and partially burnt currency notes. The judge was not in the house when the fire had broken out.

A three-judge panel was constituted to investigate the allegations against the judge by the CJI Sanjiv Khanna on March 22. According to news reports, the panel found "sufficient substance" in the allegations against the judge.

Panel's findings

For ten days, the panel had examined 55 witnesses, including Justice Varma's daughter, and got testimonies from fire as well as police personnel, videos and photographs which showed "a large pile" of Rs 500 notes on the storeroom floor. At least 10 witnesses examined by the panel admitted seeing burnt or half-burnt currency notes.