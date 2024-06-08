China, Taiwan spar over latter’s congratulatory message to Modi for swearing-in

A congratulatory message by Taiwan to Narendra Modi for his swearing-in as the prime minister has escalated into an online skirmish.

Initially, China objected to Modi’s comment that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan. Hours later, China has now said there is no such thing as ‘President’ of the Taiwan region.



In an X post, a spokesperson from the Embassy of China in India wrote, “There is no such thing as “president” of the Taiwan region. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

“The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is an undeniable fact, a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations,” the embassy tweeted.





Taiwan slams China



Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had slammed China for its outrage at the cordial exchange between India and Taiwan.



“China's outrage at a cordial exchange between the leaders of 2 democracies is utterly unjustified. Threats & intimidation never foster friendships. Taiwan remains dedicated to building partnerships with India underpinned by mutual benefit & shared values. (sic),” Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

Prior to it, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te congratulated Modi on his electoral win in the general elections.





In a message posted on X, Lai wrote, “My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the Indo Pacific.”

In response to Lai, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Thank you Lai Ching-te for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership.”





China lodges protest



Later, China lodged a protest against the exchange between India and Taiwan and insisted that New Delhi should resist Taiwan authorities’ “political calculations”.

During a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, “First of all, there is no such thing as ‘President’ of the Taiwan region.”

“As for your question, China opposes all forms of official interactions between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China. There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China,” she said, upon being asked to comment on the exchange.

US dubs it ‘normal’



Meanwhile, amid China’s protest over the exchange, the US has said such congratulatory messages between two foreign leaders were part of the “normal course of diplomatic business”.



“I would say that such congratulatory messages are the normal course of diplomatic business,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Thursday at his daily news conference.

In his inaugural address on May 20, Taiwan President Lai had called on Beijing to cease its intimidation of the self-ruled island after his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has championed democracy in the face of years of growing threats from China, won.

China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.