Lakhs offer prayers to rising sun as Chhath Puja concludes across North India

Lakhs of devotees across North India offered morning prayers to the rising sun on Tuesday (October 28), marking the final day of the four-day Chhath Puja festival. People in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha observed Chhath Puja. Leaders from various political parties and chief ministers of the states offered prayers in their respective states. As a large crowd was expected, several precautionary measures were taken in those states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an X post, said, "Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja".

"Heartfelt congratulations to all our family members who became part of this sacred festival, along with all those who observed fast. May the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya keep all your lives forever illuminated," he added further.

भगवान सूर्यदेव को प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य के साथ आज महापर्व छठ का शुभ समापन हुआ। चार दिवसीय इस अनुष्ठान के दौरान छठ पूजा की हमारी भव्य परंपरा के दिव्य दर्शन हुए। समस्त व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं सहित पावन पर्व का हिस्सा बने अपने सभी परिवारजनों का हृदय से अभिनंदन! छठी मइया की असीम कृपा से… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2025

Chhath Puja in Bihar

Chhath Puja, one of the biggest festivals in Bihar, began on October 25 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual. It is observed on the sixth day of ‘Kartik Shukla’ and six days after Diwali.

Thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of the Ganga and other water bodies in the state since early morning to offer ‘Usha Arghya’ to the rising sun. The Patna district administration made elaborate arrangements at more than 100 ghats along the river to avert any untoward incident. According to officials, several medical camps were also set up at various ghats in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took part in the Chhath Puja festivities at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg, on Tuesday morning, along with his family members.

Festivities in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, lakhs of devotees gathered on the banks of rivers on Tuesday morning to observe the Chhath Puja. They played devotional songs and burst firecrackers. According to officials, the festival passed off peacefully, barring a few drowning incidents. Over 150 jail inmates in different prisons also observed the rituals.

JMM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Manji offered prayers along Ranchi's Hatnia pond, while Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand assembly and state BJP chief Babulal Marandi offered ‘Usha Arghya’ on the banks of a water body in his constituency, Raj Dhanwar. Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das also offered prayers at Suryadham in Jamshedpur.

"I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bless everyone with happiness and good health," Manji said.

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the state, with the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), additional police forces, drones and CCTV cameras in major cities, including Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur, a senior police officer said.

Lakhs of devotees gathered on the banks of rivers and other water bodies on Tuesday morning to observe the Chhath Puja. Photo: PTI

Odisha celebrates Chhath

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined scores of devotees to observe Chhath Puja.

“Today, on the occasion of the sacred Chhath Puja, I participated in the programme organised at the New Baliyatra Padiar near Bhubaneswar Mangaleshwar. Praying to 'Chhathi Maiya' and the Sun God for the prosperity of the state, and happiness and peace of all the people of Odisha. May everyone's life be auspicious in this great festival of social harmony,” he said in a post on X. He also wished people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand who observe Chhath Puja.

Festivities in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited river ghats in Assam and offered prayers on the concluding day of Chhath Puja festivities. He also offered prayers on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.

“@himantabiswa [Sarma] extends his warm wishes to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja and prays that the festival brings peace and prosperity to everyone’s lives,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

“On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, @himantabiswa visited the Chhath Puja ghats at Pandu Port and Pandu Institute Colony, this morning, offering prayers to Surya Dev and Maa Chhathi for the well-being of the people of the state,” the CMO said.

Drownings reported in UP

Both Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh reported drowning incidents. Three people drowned in separate incidents in Ballia district.

According to officials, the deaths were reported from Nagra, Bansdih, and Maniyar police station areas of the district on Monday. At Nagra, 28-year-old Mahesh Patel slipped into a pond while collecting water for rituals. Villagers rescued him and took him to a local hospital, and then to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

In the second incident, 50-year-old Dhela Mishra drowned in a pond near a temple at Agaur village under the Bansdih police station area while taking a holy dip. Police said the body was later retrieved from the water and sent for postmortem.

At Mallowa village, under the Maniyar police station limits, Anuj Paswan drowned while preparing a ritual platform near a pond. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

(With inputs from agency)