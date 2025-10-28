Under Emperor Aurangzeb’s rule, the Mughal Empire stretched across almost all of Asia. But why did a ruler of such a vast empire set his eyes on a small southern kingdom like Golconda? What did he find there that he did not already possess? The answer: diamonds and fine textiles.

The regions of Kolar, Hutti, Ramagiri, Penugonda, Golconda, and Sattenapalli were famous for their diamond mines. As these were under Golconda’s control, the kingdom enjoyed immense wealth. The area also produced luxurious carpets and velvet fabrics. Textile industries thrived in Warangal’s Kothawada, Siricilla (now Pochampally), Gadwal, Narayanpet, and Siddipet. Golconda’s exports reached global markets — and that is why Aurangzeb coveted the kingdom, says S.V. Satyanarayana, retired Director, Geological Survey of India.

The Qutb Shahi rulers of Golconda had established trade agreements with the Dutch, English, and French East India Companies, turning Hyderabad into a cosmopolitan trade hub. Golconda built South India’s first national highways, connecting Hyderabad to Surat via Daulatabad and Aurangabad, to Machilipatnam via Nalgonda, to Madras via Vijayawada, and to Goa via Bijapur. The French traveller Jean-Baptiste Tavernier (1605-1689) wrote that “the people here loved a life of luxury.”

When Andhra was world’s diamond hub

Tavernier, a French explorer and diamond trader, first visited India in 1638. Amazed by the natural diamonds he found, he described India’s gems in glowing terms: “The purest diamonds in the world are found here,” he wrote. Tavernier visited India six times and carried several diamonds back to Europe, where they captivated the royal families of Europe and Russia: symbols of power, prestige, and luck.

After capturing Golconda, Aurangzeb spent Rs 80,000 to repair and fortify the fort, wrote historian John F. Richards (1938-2007), author of Mughal Administration in Golconda (1975), noting that the Mughals appeared to show “a certain affection” toward the fortress.

But that conquest came only after an eight-month siege. Aurangzeb bribed Sarandaz Khan, a Qutb Shahi officer, to open a rear gate, allowing the Mughal army to storm the fort. They looted the royal treasury. Key diamonds such as the Noor-ul-Ain, Kara, Hope, Darya-i-Noor, and Regent were surrendered to Aurangzeb.

According to retired history professor Adapa Satyanarayana, when the Golconda ruler Abul Hasan Qutb Shah, also known as Tana Shah, who reigning over the kingdom from 1672 to 1687, buried enormous wealth beneath the Jama Masjid to avoid paying tribute, Aurangzeb destroyed the mosque, unearthed the treasure, and transported riches worth over Rs 60 million on camel caravans to northern Mughal capitals.

Before 1728, India was the world’s only source of diamonds. Andhra Pradesh’s soil, say geologists, was the world’s diamond heartland. During the Vijayanagara Empire (1450-1530), Portuguese travellers like Domingo Paes described gemstones sold in heaps on the streets. Later, the Qutb Shahis of Golconda developed diamond mining across Guntur, Krishna, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Kurnool.

Koh-i-Noor, the mountain of light

Golconda’s diamonds were unmatched: spotless, colourless, teardrop-clear, radiating natural light and purity. Arabs and Persians prized them highly, says Imran Sharif, Chairman of the Golconda Institute of Diamonds. Some were pale brown, yellow, or black; a few rare ones were pink, green, red, or blue.

Golconda’s territory lay between two great ports — Surat and Machilipatnam — making it a global trading hub. At the peak of the diamond trade, over 110,000 workers were employed in mining, polishing, and guarding diamonds. Records note that 60,000 people worked daily at Kollur mines (Guntur district) and 30,000 at Ramallakota (Kurnool district). Even Mir Jumla, a Mughal noble, supervised 12,000 workers near Gandikota in Kadapa.

Kollur, at the edge of the Nallamala hills, was India’s largest diamond mine: remnants of Qutb Shahi-era watchtowers still stand there. The world first heard of Indian diamonds when Alexander the Great took some back to Greece in 327 BCE, and later through Marco Polo (1292), who marvelled at their brilliance.