Canada’s allegations against India politically motivated: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (September 21) said Canada’s allegations against India are politically driven and that the country shared no specific information about the allegations with New Delhi.



MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the statement at a press briefing, referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijar.

“From our side, very specific evidence of criminal activities based on Canadian soil has been shared with the Canadian authorities on a regular basis but has not been acted upon,” Bagchi said.

Earlier in the day, India suspended visa services in Canada till further notice, citing security threat to the Indian High Commission and consulates in Canada.

“You are aware of the security threats being faced by our high commission and consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our high commission and consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis,” he added.

India suspends issuing visas

Earlier, India announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens in view of "security threats" faced by its high commission and consulates in Canada.



Bagchi said the decision would include Canadian visa applicants in third countries even as he asserted Canada must act against the pro-Khalistani elements operating from its territory.

"You are aware of the security threats being faced by our high commission and consulates in Canada. It has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our high commission and consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications," he said. Bagchi said the situation will be reviewed regularly.

He said all categories of visas have been suspended.