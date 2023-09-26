Canada updates travel advisory; Indian Missions on high alert in Canada amid protest calls

Canada has updated travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "stay vigilant and exercise caution" in view of the calls for protests and alleged negative sentiments towards the country on social media.



“In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an update on Sunday.

The advisory came days after New Delhi issued a similar one for Indian nationals and students living in Canada and halted visa services late last week.

Security beefed up outside Indian Missions in Canada

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the Indian Missions in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver in view of protest calls given by pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

According to reports, while barricades have been put up outside the Indian Missions, local and federal police personnel have been deployed to avert any untoward incidents.

Reports also spoke about pro-Khalistani elements defacing Hindu temples and issuing threats to minority Hindus in Canada amid the strain in ties between the two nations.

“The open threats by Khalistanis to the physical security of Indian missions and diplomats in Canada is a very serious development and challenges the obligation of Canada under the Vienna Convention,” NDTV quoted a senior government officer as saying.

The officer alleged that while trivial issues in Punjab are escalated by pro-Khalistani extremists in Canada, the government has been mum on the issue of intimidation to minority Hindus, violence, and extortion and drug trafficking from Pakistan to Punjab by these elements.

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

(With inputs from agencies)