Canada seeks Air India probe after pilot found drunk on duty

Canada’s transport regulator, Transport Canada, has asked Air India to investigate the incident involving one of its pilots reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol at Vancouver airport, who was found “unfit for duty”, adding that “enforcement action” will likely be taken. The development comes following a complaint by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding the Air India captain’s condition.

‘Volition of Canadian regulation’

Transport Canada, in a letter to senior Air India officials, dated December 24, 2025, stated that the results of two breathalyser tests conducted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) proved that the pilot was under the influence of alcohol and “unfit for duty,” reported the Hindustan Times.

The Canadian transport regulator further stated the incident amounted to a violation of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs), adding that the case involves a breach of CARs 602.02 and CARs 602.03, as well as conditions outlined in Air India's Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC).

‘Enforcement action likely’

According to a Reuters report, the letter from Transport Canada official Ajit Oommen has asked Air India to provide its findings and details of steps taken to prevent future occurrences by January 26.

"It is likely that enforcement action will be pursued by the RCMP, and by TCCA," stated the letter. Transport Canada has asked Air India to submit its response by January 26, detailing the findings and measures taken.

What Air India said

Earlier, Air India stated that the pilot was detained after Canadian authorities raised concerns over his “fitness for duty.” In a statement, the airline said Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23, 2025, “experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure.” It said the action was taken after authorities flagged concerns regarding the pilot’s condition, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry.

“In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay,” the airline said, adding that the aircraft later departed with the replacement crew member. Air India said it “regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers” and is “fully cooperating with the local authorities” during the ongoing inquiry.

The airline said the pilot has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Reiterating its stance, Air India said it maintains a “zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations,” adding that “any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action.” The carrier said “safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times.”