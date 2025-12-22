Mumbai-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after mid-air engine issue

A Mumbai-bound Air India Boeing 777 returned to Delhi on Monday morning (December 22) after developing a problem with its right engine, sources said.

Also Read: AI Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode makes emergency landing at Cochin airport

The aircraft, carrying around 335 passengers, remained airborne for nearly an hour before returning to the national capital, where it made an emergency landing, they added.

Engine issue detected mid-air

In a statement, Air India said the crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 22 decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue, in line with standard operating procedures.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and the passengers and crew have disembarked, the airline said, and regretted the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation.

Also Read: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after fuel leak

According to a PTI report, quoting a source at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the plane made an air turn back as during flap retraction after take-off, the flight crew observed low-engine oil pressure on the right-hand engine.

Aircraft undergoes safety checks

The engine oil pressure dropped to zero, and the inspection is in progress, the source said. The source also noted that review of previous records does not indicate any abnormality in oil consumption.

According to the airline, the plane is undergoing the necessary checks and alternative arrangements have been made to fly the passengers to their destination.

Also Read: United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX flight makes emergency landing after windshield crack

The flight AI887 was being operated with a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft and was airborne for about an hour after taking off around 6.30 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

(With agency inputs)