Air India pilot detained at Vancouver Airport, Delhi flight delayed

An Air India pilot was recently detained at Canada’s Vancouver airport, allegedly smelling of alcohol minutes before he was scheduled to board the Delhi-bound flight. The incident resulted in a delayed takeoff.

Store staffer alerted authorities

According to media reports, the incident took place on December 23, ahead of Christmas. The reports further stated that a staffer of the airport's duty-free store at the Vancouver airport informed the Canadian authorities, claiming that he either saw the pilot consuming alcohol or noticed the smell when he was buying it.

The authorities acted swiftly and subjected the pilot to a breath analyser test. After he failed the rest, he was detained.

'Fitness for duty' concern: Air India

However, Air India stated that the reason behind the pilot’s detention was concerns over his "fitness for duty” raised by Canadian authorities.

"Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay," stated Air India as quoted by NDTV.

'Zero-tolerance for violation'

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of the enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India's highest priority at all times,” it added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the aviation body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to a cockpit crew of Air India over compliance lapses related to operating multiple flights between Delhi and Tokyo. It had sought an explanation from the pilots within two weeks.