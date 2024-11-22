Canada lifts enhanced security measures for India-bound flyers

The Canadian government has discontinued the enhanced security measures that were implemented a few days ago on passengers flying to India.

Canada’s Transport Minister Anita Anand’s office told CBC News on Thursday (November 21) that those measures had been “lifted”.

Anita Anand had said on Monday (November 18) that additional security screening was being undertaken for passengers flying to India “out of an abundance of caution”.

Air Canada’s notification

The enhanced security measures seemed to have been put in place last weekend, with Air Canada sending out notifications over the weekend to passengers on India-bound flights.

“Due to heightened security mandates by Transport Canada for all passengers travelling to India, security wait times are expected to be longer than anticipated for your upcoming flight,” said an Air Canada notification in a report by the Hindustan Times.

“To minimise any disruption to your travel plans, we recommend you arrive four hours prior to your flight’s departure. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” continued the notification.

A spokesperson for Air Canada confirmed the enhanced security measures on Monday, “Transport Canada has introduced additional requirements for travellers to India, and Air Canada, like other carriers, is complying with these.”

It is not clear whether the security measures were enhanced temporarily in response to a warning by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the US-based general counsel for Sikhs for Justice, telling flyers not to travel by Air India from November 1–19.

The lifting of the enhanced security measures by the Canadian authorities will be good news for passengers travelling to India.