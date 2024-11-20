India-bound travellers from Canada to undergo extra security screening

Amid the souring diplomatic ties between Canada and India, the Canadian transport ministry has announced that it will implement “extra security screening’ on a temporary basis for all India-bound passengers from Canada.

Canada's transport minister Anita Anand unveiled this new development to news broadcaster CBC on November 18 evening. It is part of their new temporary protocols, which is being implemented "out of an abundance of caution", said the minister.

Further, she pointed out that passengers "may experience some screening delays”.

Air Canada's notification

Meanwhile, Air Canada has warned passengers bound for Indian destinations of longer security wait times and asked them to reach airports at least four hours before their scheduled departure.

"Due to heightened security mandates by Transport Canada for all passengers travelling to India, security wait times are expected to be longer than anticipated for your upcoming flight," said a notification sent by Air Canada to fliers.

"To minimise any disruption to your travel plans, we recommend you arrive four hours prior to your flight's departure. We appreciate your patience and understanding," the notification added.

New measures in place

News reports said that the new measures are already in place, with passengers flying from Toronto reporting noticeable changes in screening procedures.

Also, Toronto Pearson International Airport in a social media post warned international passengers of extended wait times during pre-boarding checks.

India-Canada ties nosedive

The new security measures come after an Air India flight on October 15, which was travelling from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Canada's Iqaluit airport due to a bomb threat posted online.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist and founder of Sikhs for Justice, too had recently issued a threat against flying Air India from November 1-9.

He was issuing the threat to coincide with the “40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide” in India, Pannun had said. Pannum, who holds Canadian and US citizenship, has made similar threats in the past.

India-Canada ties are going through a turbulent period over Canada’s alleged support to Khalistani separatists. It has also accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau too had openly declared that there were “credible allegations” of the Indian government’s involvement in Nijjar's killing on Canadian soil. India refuted these claims terming them as “absurd” and “motivated”. And it accused Canada of harbouring pro-Khalistan extremist groups.

To make matters worse, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCPM) held a press conference where it claimed it had evidence of involvement of "agents", acting on behalf of the Indian government, involved in 'organised' crimes in Canada including extortion, intimidation, coercion and harassment.