‘Smear campaign’: India rejects Canada media report on Nijjar killing

India has trashed as “smear campaign” a report in a Canadian newspaper that claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Referring to the report quoting an unnamed official, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday (November 20) said such "ludicrous statements" should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

‘Ludicrous statements must be dismissed’

"We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," he said.

"Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties," he said.