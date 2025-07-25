Bombay HC to CPI(M): Focus on civic issues, not Gaza; party responds

The CPI(M) has strongly objected to remarks made by the Bombay High Court while hearing its petition seeking permission to hold a peaceful protest in Mumbai against “Gaza genocide”.

The court’s observations, questioning the legitimacy of such a protest and suggesting the party focus on local civic issues instead, were described by the CPI(M) as “deeply disturbing” and a threat to basic democratic freedoms.

Diplomatic repercussions

During the hearing on Wednesday, a division bench took note of the CPI(M)’s stated objective and made oral remarks questioning its relevance: “You are an organisation registered in India. If you could take up issues like garbage dumping, pollution, sewerage, and flooding. We are just giving examples. You are not protesting on those but on something happening thousands of miles outside the country.”



The bench further warned of potential diplomatic repercussions, stating: “You don’t know the dust it could kick up… getting on to the Palestine side or the Israel side. Why do you want to do this? It’s obvious, going by the party you represent, that you don’t understand what this could do to the foreign affairs of the country.”

Clampdown on dissent

The CPI(M), in a statement, sharply criticised the court’s stance. The party said the comments were inappropriate and undermined citizens’ right to protest on matters of conscience and global significance.

“The observations made by a Division Bench of the Bombay High Court while hearing a petition filed by the CPI(M) seeking permission to hold a protest demonstration against the genocide in Gaza are disturbing.”

“The court questioned the legitimacy of such a protest by saying that the CPI(M) is a registered political party in India and should be concerned about issues such as garbage, sewage, etc. It further warned that taking a stand on the Palestine-Israel conflict may have diplomatic consequences and affect India’s foreign policy.”

Legitimate, just cause: CPI(M)

Reiterating its political position, the CPI(M) said: “These remarks are contrary to the basic democratic rights of citizens and political parties to protest against any issue which they consider important and relevant. Expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine who are facing genocidal attacks is a legitimate and just cause.”

The CPI(M) also reminded that political parties and social movements in India have a long history of engaging with global struggles for justice, from anti-apartheid protests to opposition to imperial wars.

“The CPI(M) has a consistent record of supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people. To term this as an interference in foreign policy matters is unwarranted. It is for the government to conduct foreign policy. Protest actions and political stands on international issues have always existed in India.”

Police deny permission

The party had approached the court after Mumbai police denied permission to hold the demonstration. While the bench has not yet passed its final order, its oral observations have sparked a wider conversation about the shrinking space for dissent and the perceived narrowing of what constitutes acceptable protest in India.

The CPI(M) said the right to protest peacefully, whether on domestic or international issues, is protected under the Constitution, and that judicial overreach into the content of protest is unjustified: “If such views are allowed to prevail, it will be a serious infringement on the fundamental rights of citizens.”



The situation in Gaza, the party noted, has resulted in massive civilian casualties, including thousands of children, and has drawn international condemnation. The CPI(M) has repeatedly demanded that the Government of India take a firm stand against the Israeli military actions and break its silence.

‘Will continue to speak out’

Over the past months, several other demonstrations and solidarity campaigns in India relating to Gaza have also faced restrictions, denials of permission, or warnings from authorities. Critics say this reflects a growing intolerance toward any expression of global solidarity that appears to challenge official foreign policy postures.

Despite this, the CPI(M) made clear that it would continue to speak out: “The CPI(M) will continue to uphold its commitment to democratic rights and international solidarity.”