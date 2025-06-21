Confident of LDF's third term in Kerala; efforts on for Left parties' unity: CPM chief Baby

As Kerala heads into a crucial election year, all eyes are on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and its prospects for an unprecedented third consecutive term.

In an exclusive interview with The Federal, MA Baby, the newly appointed general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), lays out the party’s vision, defends the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and reflects on the evolving role of the Left in Indian politics.

Speaking candidly, Baby addresses growing concerns over fiscal federalism, the rise of the BJP, the future of Left unity, and the challenge of rejuvenating the party through a new generation of leaders.

Edited excerpts:

The Kerala elections are fast approaching. How do you see the prospects of a record third term for the LDF?

A record third term is something that different sections of the people of Kerala are now discussing. As far as the CPI(M) and the LDF are concerned, we feel there is a very good possibility of continuing from our second term under the leadership of our Politburo member, Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan.

We feel the record of the past two terms is very much visible and positive. Of course, there are certain problems, but we are patiently explaining to people that these are largely due to the peculiar situation in the country, especially with a hostile Centre. Even the rightful share of tax revenue is not being shared with states. And this is not just Kerala’s issue. States like Tamil Nadu are facing the same problem.

Only yesterday, The Hindu editorial raised questions about Finance Commission’s decisions. Currently, 41 per cent of taxes are being shared with the states. We are demanding that this be increased to 50 per cent.

So yes, despite the financial difficulties, particularly for states that do not align with the BJP, Kerala’s politically literate population understands these dynamics. We are confident that we can explain this to the people and there’s a strong chance for the LDF to return to power in the elections early next year.

Pinarayi Vijayan still seems to be the chief ministerial candidate. But is the CPI(M) looking at a possible successor? Any young leaders in the reckoning?

In our party, we take up such issues separately, and only when the state leadership is called upon to decide. As far as political leadership for the next elections is concerned, Pinarayi Vijayan is very much active and will lead the entire campaign as the current chief minister. Whether there should be a leadership change if the CPI(M) and LDF win again — these questions will come up later. So, the question of naming any relatively young leaders at this point doesn’t arise.

The CPI(M) is a youth-driven party. Isn’t having a young chief minister a strategy to energize young voters, especially with declining membership in some areas?

We have a very clear and thought-out approach. Historically, our party has always maintained a balance between change and continuity — bringing in a new generation to support senior leaders. The current politburo comprises 18 members. Around 10 are continuing, and eight are new, so it’s nearly 50-50.

In the Central Committee, out of 85 members, 30 are new inductees. It was an extraordinary outcome at the Madurai Party Congress. The same goes for Kerala — we’ve inducted a strong crop of young leaders into the State Committee and Secretariat. So, the mix of experience and youth is always taken care of within our party structure.

There’s also an impression that CPI(M) is becoming synonymous with Pinarayi Vijayan. Isn’t the party traditionally opposed to any sort of personality cult?

People chase different campaigns, especially due to the reach of social media, something that didn’t exist when EMS (Namboodiripad) was our leader. But even back then, there was focus on Comrade EMS as the most important leader.

Similarly, when Comrade (EK) Nayanar was the chief minister or led in Parliament, or when P Sundarayya was the party’s tallest figure, focus on individual leaders existed. With social media now, this phenomenon has expanded.

But Comrade Pinarayi attends every party meeting, contributes systematically to discussions, and decisions are made collectively — either by consensus or majority. He has one vote as a Secretariat, State Committee, and politburo member. No leader wields extra power. Even leaders like Jyoti Basu or Sundarayya were considered “first among equals”, and that continues at both the national and state levels.

The Left is losing grip across India and the Right is rapidly growing. Do you see a unification of CPI(M) and other Left forces?

First, let me set the record straight — it’s incorrect to say there’s a universal decline of the Left. Just look at China, the world’s most populous country, which is led by a Marxist-Leninist party. Vietnam, despite decades of war and imperialism, stands strong. In fact, if you divide the global population into 100, around 25 still work towards an egalitarian, socialist society.

That said, yes, there is a decline in certain regions, including in India, and we’re seriously addressing it. We must not only stop the decline but also become a decisive force in Indian politics again. Even when our influence was mostly in Kerala, Bengal, and Tripura, we were able to play a much bigger role nationally.

Take the INDIA bloc — the Communists played a key role in building it. We’re working on uniting Leftist forces. We met CPI(ML) (Liberation) recently, and before that, the CPI. Within a month, we’ll hold a joint meeting of various Left parties to strengthen coordination. On July 9, there’s an all-India workers’ strike — an effort not just by Left forces but even by the INTUC and others — to protest against the Modi government's anti-worker policies.

Which states, beyond Kerala, do you think the Left can realistically wrest power again?

That’s a valid question, but it wouldn’t be appropriate to name one state specifically. After I became general secretary, I visited West Bengal and Tripura. In Bengal, we discussed implementing the State Conference and Party Congress resolutions. In Tripura, too, I met comrades and discussed reviving the party.

There are possibilities not just in Bengal and Tripura but in other states where we were weak. We’re working patiently among people. No shortcuts. No miracles. We’re focused on understanding why decline occurred and how to fix it, both in the short term and the long term.

Maoists are being eliminated in several states. The Union home minister called it a “landmark achievement” and aims to eradicate Maoism by 2026. Your thoughts?

It is quite unfortunate and irresponsible. We reiterate our ideological differences with Maoists — we believe their path is wrong, even adventurous. But when they express willingness to talk, when human rights activists and journalists act as interlocutors, why shut down those channels?

The government is declaring elimination instead of engaging. This is state-sponsored terror and extrajudicial murder. We — the five Left parties — wrote to the Prime Minister condemning it as unconstitutional. You must follow legal procedures and use opportunities to negotiate. These are misguided youth, not enemies of the state.