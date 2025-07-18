Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS, CPI(M) of lacking empathy for people; CPM reacts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (July 18) accused the RSS and the CPI(M) of not having any "feelings" for the people.

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that he fights the RSS and the CPI(M) ideologically, but his biggest complaint about them was that they have no feelings for the people.

"I fight them in the realm of ideas and in the realm of speech. But, my biggest complaint is that they do not have feelings for the people," he said in his speech after inaugurating a memorial meeting at Puthuppally in Kottayam to mark the second death anniversary of former Kerala Chief Minister Chandy.

He said that if one does not feel for the people, connect with them, or hug them, "you cannot be a leader".

"So, that is my biggest complaint. If you are in politics, feel what people are thinking, listen to them, and touch them. The real tragedy in Indian politics today is that very few people are actually feeling what others are feeling," he said.

CPM reacts sharply

Rahul's comments equating the RSS and the CPI(M) have drawn sharp criticism, particularly from the Left Democratic Front in Kerala. The CPI(M) has strongly condemned his statement, asserting that it is their party which has consistently fought against the RSS in the state, sacrificing "countless dedicated workers in resisting saffron terror."

The party said the Congress and RSS often echo similar anti-Communist sentiments in Kerala, with Rahul himself appearing to adopt this language upon entering the state, seemingly forgetting the historical struggle against the RSS spearheaded by the CPI(M).