Blood Moon to light up skies tonight; when to watch lunar eclipse in India?

One of the most phenomenal lunar displays in recent years, the Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan or a total lunar eclipse, is all set to light up the night sky on September 7–8.

What causes Blood Moon?

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth positions itself squarely between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that envelops the lunar surface. Rather than fading from view, the Moon turns into a striking deep red hue, commonly known as a 'Blood Moon'.

Red and orange

This dramatic colouration occurs naturally, as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere, scattering shorter blue wavelengths and letting red and orange colours to light up the Moon. Unlike a solar eclipse, which briefly darkens the day, the lunar eclipse gives the moon a reddish glow.

To further elaborate, the Moon’s striking red glow during a total lunar eclipse is a result of Rayleigh scattering. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter wavelengths such as blue and violet are scattered away, while longer wavelengths – like red and orange – filter through and bathe the Moon in a warm, fiery light. The outcome is a crimson Moon, visible across vast regions of the globe.

How long will it last?

What sets this eclipse apart is its remarkable length, the total phase will stretch for approximately 82 minutes, making it one of the longest in recent times.

This extended window offers skywatchers ample opportunity to soak in the fiery glow of the Moon, and take stunning photographs, or simply savour this celestial wonder.

Where will it be visible?

The eclipse will be visible across Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe, allowing nearly seven million people living on several continents to witness the spectacle.

People in Yangon, Shanghai, Johannesburg, Lagos, Cairo, Bangkok, Jakarta, Berlin, Moscow, Seoul, Rome, Dhaka, Budapest, Manila, Athens, Singapore, Melbourne, Bucharest, Sydney, Sofia, Tokyo, Beijing, Ankara, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Madrid will have the best view. In India, Kolkata will be the best place to revel in this phenomenon.

Some partial views may also be seen in parts of Alaska and Argentina, while most of North America will miss the eclipse.

Where to watch in India?

The eclipse will be visible in India from start to finish. According to astronomers, the total phase, when the Moon appears completely red, will begin late in the evening and continue past midnight.

People in major cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata will have an excellent view, provided the skies are clear. Notably, you don't need to be in a remote or high-altitude spot to witness it.

Is it safe?

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe without protective eyewear, whether viewed with the naked eye or through a telescope.

What time will it start?

The schedule in IST is:

Eclipse begins: 8:58 pm on September 7.

Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11 pm (September 7) to 12:22 am (September 8).

Eclipse ends: 2:25 am (September 8).

Tracking Blood Moon via apps

Use smartphone apps like Stellarium or SkySafari to track the location of the Moon.

What to note

The Blood Moon is pure science, not superstition. The red glow comes from sunlight filtered through Earth’s atmosphere, similar to the colours seen at sunset.