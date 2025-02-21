Planetary parade 2025: Will it be visible from India?

While it is common to see three or four planets align, the simultaneous visibility of seven planets is a rare sight. In a rare celestial event on February 28, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye, whereas Uranus and Neptune will require a telescope. However, Mercury and Saturn will remain hidden due to the Sun’s glare.

Experts suggest that the best time to observe this event will be shortly after sunset. Astronomy groups across the world, especially in India, are organising observation sessions to allow enthusiasts to witness the planetary parade.

What is a planetary parade?

A planetary parade occurs when multiple planets in our solar system align on the same side of the Sun. While the term is not officially recognised by NASA, it has been widely used by space enthusiasts to describe such events.

The alignment of six or more planets is rare, making this upcoming spectacle particularly special. The last similar planetary alignment occurred in June 2024, and the next opportunity to witness such an event won’t come until 2040.

How to observe the planetary parade?

Observers can witness Venus, Mars, and Jupiter with the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune will require the use of a telescope. The event is expected to be visible just after sunset on February 28, providing a brief but spectacular viewing window.

For the best experience, experts recommend choosing a location with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon. Astronomy clubs and observatories, particularly in India, are preparing special sessions to help enthusiasts witness this rare event.

Don’t miss this cosmic spectacle

For those fascinated by celestial events, this planetary parade presents a unique opportunity to observe a rare cosmic alignment. If missed, the next similar occurrence will not take place for another 16 years.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)