Will the total lunar eclipse on March 13-14 be visible in India?

People in North America will witness a total lunar eclipse or a "blood moon" on the night between March 13 and 14. This will be the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022 and the first of three expected eclipses between 2025 and 2026.

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon’s surface. The total lunar eclipse, where the Moon is completely covered by Earth's shadow, will last approximately 65 minutes. This event will be best visible in North and South America.

Will lunar eclipse be visible in India?

Some parts of Western Europe may see a brief glimpse of the eclipse before the Moon sets. Unfortunately, this total lunar eclipse will not be visible in India since it will occur during daytime in India.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when Earth's shadow falls on the Moon. The shadow has two parts:

Umbra – The darkest central part of the shadow, responsible for a total lunar eclipse when it fully covers the Moon.

Penumbra – The outer, lighter shadow, which is not very noticeable.





A lunar eclipse only occurs on a full moon day when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line.

Total lunar eclipse – When the entire Moon enters the Earth's umbra.

Partial lunar eclipse – When only part of the Moon is in the umbra.

Why does the Moon turn red during an eclipse?

You may know that white light contains seven colours. Blue light scatters in Earth's atmosphere, which is why the sky appears blue. Similarly, during an eclipse, light passing through Earth's atmosphere gets filtered, and red light bends towards the Moon. This is why the Moon appears reddish during a total lunar eclipse, giving it the name "Blood Moon".