BJP MP gifts Priyanka hand bag to rekindle anti-Sikh riots memories

A BJP MP on Friday (December 20) gifted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a handbag with ‘1984’ written on it – to remind the Congress leader of the horrific anti-Sikh killings that followed the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi that year.

For added effect, the year ‘1984’ was painted in red and shown bleeding – to recall the horror that enveloped parts of India in the wake of Indira Gandhi’s killing by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

BJP MP explains why the bag

The assassination led to furious mob attacks blamed on Congress leaders which left thousands of innocent Sikhs dead, mainly in Delhi and Kanpur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Aparajita Sarangi, said the present generation should know what Congress supporters did in the last 50 years.

“The honorable MP is very fond of bags so I gifted her one. She was initially hesitant but then she accepted it," Sarangi wrote on X, referring to the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi.

A Palestine bag

Friday’s exchange of bags came days after Priyanka carried a bag to parliament that had “Palestine" emblazoned on it. This triggered a volley of attacks on her by critics.