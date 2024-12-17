After Palestine, Priyanka’s bag has a message on Bangladesh minorities

Along with her, other Opposition members were also seen carrying the tote bags with messages against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh. They carried placards as well, with similar messages written on them, as part of their protest within the Parliament premises.

Priyanka’s cream-coloured handbag on Tuesday bore the message: “Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath khade ho ” (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).

While the Wayanad MP grabbed eyeballs with her pro-Palestine bag on Monday (December 16), she followed it up with one on Bangladesh a day later. Her “Modani” bag also made headlines last week.

Priyanka Gandhi, elected an MP for the first time only days back, seems to have hit the ground running. After a strong speech during the Constitution debate, she has now chosen a unique way to make statements — tote bags.

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs carry placards and tote bags displaying messages against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, and protest at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/WLTAmBmyL0

Priyanka calls for talks

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour on Monday, Priyanka had sought the government’s support for those who are in pain because of the attacks in Bangladesh.

“The government should raise the issue of atrocities against minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. It should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain,” she said.

While the BJP dubbed Priyanka’s symbolic gesture “useless”, she asserted that the central government should talk to Bangladesh and take some steps on the atrocities happening there against Hindus and Christians.

Pro-Palestine Priyanka

About her Palestine bag, the BJP claimed that it indicated her support for Palestine at the cost of India’s interests. Union MoS SP Singh Bhagel claimed that she was trying to appease and polarise Muslim voters.

Notably, Palestine Embassy Charge de Affairs Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer met Priyanka at her residence on December 11 to congratulate her on her victory in the Waynad Lok Sabha seat. Jazer said Priyanka assured him of her support for Palestine’s freedom.

Also read: Opposition MPs don ‘Modi Adani Ek Hai’ jackets to protest outside Parliament

Adani jackets

According to a Ministry of External Affairs statement, India’s policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and consistent; India supports a two-state solution, including the establishment of a sovereign, independent State of Palestine side by side with Israel.

During the Winter session, the Opposition has been using unique methods of protest in Parliament. To demand a discussion on Gautam Adani’s indictment by a US court, Opposition MPs wore jackets and T-shirts with the message “Modi-Adani ek hain” (Modi and Adani are one) a few days back.

(With agency inputs)