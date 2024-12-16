Priyanka Gandhi's 'Modani', 'Palestine' bags are turning heads in Parliament

The last time there was a hullaballoo over a handbag in Parliament, it was over a luxurious Louis Vuitton.

It belonged to the stylish Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal, Mahua Moitra. Not one to hide her light under a bushel, Moitra's Louis Vuitton bag caught the attention of her critics, when she tucked the bag away under the table, during a debate on price rise in Parliament.

The video of her hiding her bag from the camera in Parliament went viral. Many took to social media to slam Moitra, with BJP dubbing her as 'Marie Antionette Moitra' and mocked her for her “hypocrisy”. Shortly after, a social media user took a dig at her when she arrived in Parliament sans her "infamous" Louis Vuitton bag, which probably had a price tag of ₹2 lakh. Instead, she was spotted entering Parliament carrying a smaller bag.

But Moitra had a quick rebuttal to the person on social media: "My dear, this is also Louis Vuitton, the Pochette.”