Priyanka Gandhi's 'Modani', 'Palestine' bags are turning heads in Parliament
If Lok Sabha MP Mahau Moitra became known for her infamous Louis Vuitton bags, newbie Congress MP is intent on sending a political message with her 'Modani' and Palestine bags she flaunts in Parliament
The last time there was a hullaballoo over a handbag in Parliament, it was over a luxurious Louis Vuitton.
It belonged to the stylish Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal, Mahua Moitra. Not one to hide her light under a bushel, Moitra's Louis Vuitton bag caught the attention of her critics, when she tucked the bag away under the table, during a debate on price rise in Parliament.
The video of her hiding her bag from the camera in Parliament went viral. Many took to social media to slam Moitra, with BJP dubbing her as 'Marie Antionette Moitra' and mocked her for her “hypocrisy”. Shortly after, a social media user took a dig at her when she arrived in Parliament sans her "infamous" Louis Vuitton bag, which probably had a price tag of ₹2 lakh. Instead, she was spotted entering Parliament carrying a smaller bag.
But Moitra had a quick rebuttal to the person on social media: "My dear, this is also Louis Vuitton, the Pochette.”
Not one to be cowed down, when she was accused of taking expensive gifts to ask questions in Parliament, the fiery MP arrived at the committee hearing armed with three big large handbags.
Also rwatch: LIVE | Priyanka 'Palestine bag' stirs a storm in Parliament | Capital Beat
Political fashionista
Two years later, Parliament is hosting a rebel fashionista of another kind. This lawmaker is not to be caught carrying a Dior or a Furla.
Instead, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her debut in Parliament, is seen flaunting 'Modani' (Adani-Modi bhai bhai) bags one week and sweetly posing with tote bags colourfully emblazoned with Palestine emblems the next week.
It is meant to make heads to turn, people to stare or even say, ‘how cute!’ As her brother Congress MP Rahul Gandhi did after seeing the tote bag she was carrying last week to Parliament.
This bag featured cartoon figures of Adani and Modi in a tight clinch on one side, while the other side said, 'Modi-Adani bhai bhai'. The Congress and some other Opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court.
Priyanka walked around proudly exhibiting the bag even as she complained to journalists that she’s not getting to witness any real Parliament sessions, as the government is stalling for some reason and no work is getting done.
Also read: Priyanka's speech: Shades of Indira, packing a punch, yet succinct
Standing by Palestine
If last week she carried a tote bag mocking the close Modi-Adani connection, Priyanka had tongues wagging when she walked in on Monday (December 16) with an eye-catching, creatively designed bag, which had 'Palestine' all over it.
The striking accessory featured emblems symbolising solidarity with Palestinians, including a watermelon — a long-recognised motif of resistance in the region. Priyanka has been championing the Palestinian cause and has often strongly voiced her concerns about the Gaza conflict.
Interestingly, she had also draped a black-and-white keffiyeh (a traditional Palestinian scarf) around her neck, like she had done during a recent meeting with Palestine embassy charge d'affaires Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer.
In her view, India has always stood up for what is 'just' on the international stage by fighting sanctions against the apartheid regime of South Africa, supporting our brothers and sisters in Palestine from the beginning of their long struggle for freedom. "And now we stand back and do nothing as a genocide takes place wiping them out from the face of the earth?" she asked in a post on X.
BJP slams 'bag' protest
The BJP, however, sneered at her efforts to use her designer bags to register a protest and to send out a political message.
"The Gandhi family has always been carrying the bag of appeasement. The appeasement bag is the reason behind their rout in elections," Patra had to say during a press briefing.
But like Moitra before her, Priyanka seems to be all set to shake up the staid lawmakers with her bagful of protests.