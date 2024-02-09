BJP issues whip to MPs over 'important legislative business coming' in Parliament

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP has issued a whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha to ensure their presence in Parliament on Saturday on account of some "very important" legislative business, which will be tabled for discussion and passage.

Though there was no official word on the nature of the business on the last day of the last session before the Lok Sabha polls, some party leaders said there is a possibility that it may touch the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22.

The event generated a nationwide appeal and the BJP believes that the temple issue will help create a positive atmosphere in its favour in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The government has in the past thrown a surprise by introducing some significant items at the last minute. PTI

