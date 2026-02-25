'Compromised mission': BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over ‘anti-India’ links

Hitting back at the Congress, the BJP on Wednesday (February 25) launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undertaking foreign visits without informing security agencies in India, and having close links with “anti-India and pro-Pakistan” elements.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin charged Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, with being on a “compromised mission” that began with his great-grandfather and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and “continued through generations”.

Nabin’s comments come amid a row over the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staging a shirtless protest at the AI Summit in Delhi last week, with the slogan “PM is compromised”, an allusion to the trade deal with the US allegedly under pressure from the Donald Trump administration.

'Compromised mission'

Nabin raked up Nehru’s alleged reference to the country’s burgeoning population as a “liability” and the defeat in the 1962 war with China, and charged Indira Gandhi with “giving up Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, after defeating Pakistan in 1971” as examples of the “compromised mission”.

He also alleged that Rajiv Gandhi, the father of Rahul and a former Prime Minister, had made use of the Bofors gun deal to “fatten up his personal bank balance”.

“The compromised mission continued under Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi, who functioned as a ‘super prime minister’ from 2004 to 2014, compromising the authority of the top constitutional post,” the BJP president asserted.

Nabin slammed Rahul for “undertaking 247 foreign visits, without informing security agencies back home”.

“All this has been a part of Rahul Gandhi’s compromised mission,” said Nabin, who also accused the Rae Bareli MP of having close links with “anti-India, pro-Pakistan and China” elements abroad, including billionaire George Soros, US Congress member Ilhan Omar and Kenyan financier Shakir Merali.

'Nehru redrew borders'

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni accused Nehru of making repeated “territorial compromises” throughout his tenure and "redrawing" Bharat’s borders forever.

In a series of posts on X with a "Compromised Congress" hashtag, Baluni said, "Nehru's No.1 duty as first PM: Protect and integrate Bharat's territory." "Instead all through his reign he did Territorial compromise, 'piece by piece'- Tibet given up."

"Aksai Chin compromised. Berubari compromised. Punjab villages compromised. Rann of Kutch compromised. Kashmir was nearly compromised in parts," Baluni alleged. "Repeated compromise. Repeated retreat. This was Nehruvian statesmanship. One man's compromises redrew Bharat's map forever," the BJP MP claimed.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, “While Rahul Gandhi sends shirtless men to the AI summit to humiliate India on the global stage, it is only a continuation of his family legacy to compromise Bharat's image and interests.

Spokesperson of BJP, Gaurav Bhatia shared photo of Rahul Gandhi of his 2024 visit to the US and accused of the anti-India alliances abroad.