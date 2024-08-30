Bharat Dojo Yatra: Rahul’s next public outreach may see him teaching martial art moves to youth

The post, which also included a video of Rahul and jiu-jitsu coach Arun Sharma training with volunteers during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, stated that the goal of such sessions was “to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the ‘Gentle Art’—a harmonious blend of meditation, jiu-jitsu, Aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques. We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society.”

“During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and young martial arts students from the towns where we stayed,” he wrote on X .

A blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu and an avid sports enthusiast himself, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha used the occasion of National Sports Day (August 29) to announce the decision on X.

The details are still very sketchy but if all goes according to plan, Rahul Gandhi could soon be seen coaching groups of youngsters across the country in Jiu-Jitsu, a combination of various traditional and modern Japanese martial art forms.

During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and… pic.twitter.com/Zvmw78ShDX

“I want to share our experience with all of you, hoping to inspire some of you to take up the practice of the ‘Gentle Art’,” Rahul added while ending his post with a cryptic, “P.S.: Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon”.

Is another yatra in the offing?

In Japanese, Jiu-Jitsu roughly translates to Gentle Art (ju or jiu meaning to be gentle and jitsu often used to describe art) while Dojo could best be described as the Indian equivalent of a traditional ‘akhara’ (wrestling pit), albeit an enclosed one with mats instead of mud and sand.

Rahul did not divulge any further information about the Bharat Dojo Yatra. However, his message triggered curiosity over whether the Congress leader was to soon embark on a another cross-country journey to teach martial arts to children at a time when the country’s political calendar is packed with several high stakes assembly elections, beginning next month.

Congress sources told The Federal that the reason behind the vague message was that “there will be no set timeline” for Rahul’s latest, and arguably as yet the most novel, means of public outreach.

‘Fun initiative’ to have no route map, timeline

“This initiative will not be like the Bharat Jodo Yatra or the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra; there is no route map or timeline and you won’t see Rahul traveling city to city with an entourage of Congress leaders and volunteers to conduct jiu-jitsu training camps,” a senior Congress functionary and confidant of Rahul said.

“The idea basically is that as and when Rahul is visiting any state for more than a day for his political engagements, his team and our local Congress units will explore the possibility of organising a camp for youngsters, including school-going children… this will be a long-term plan with no fixed timeline,” he added.

Sources in the party said the “fun initiative”, as and when it takes off the drawing board, will give the Nehru-Gandhi scion an opportunity to “meet and interact with diverse groups of youth across the country, bond with them through martial arts sessions and, at the same time, share his vision for the country and hear what they have to say.”

Lessons on safety, conflict resolution

The camps will also be open to women and girls, the sources added, claiming that Rahul hopes to impart not just Jiu-Jitsu instruction at these sessions but also “educate and interact with participants on issues of women safety, gender sensitisation, the importance of self-defence and conflict resolution”.

“When he started the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Rahul’s walkathon from Kanyakumari to Srinagar between September 2022 and January 2023) he had said that he wanted to bridge the widening gap that has emerged over the years between common citizens and India’s politicians. Ever since, his mission has been the same; whether it was the BJY, the Nyay Yatra or his interactions with students, gig workers, farmers, loco pilots and others, Rahul has been constantly engaging with the people,” Congress media panelist Anshul Trivedi told The Federal.

Trivedi, who was among the over 100 Bharat Yatris who volunteered to walk the full stretch of the BJY alongside Rahul, added, “anyone who has seen his videos can tell he is more at ease being among people than he is in the company of politicians. This (the Bharat Dojo Yatra), of course, sounds like it will be a lot more fun. Who would want to miss the chance of having Rahul Gandhi as a martial arts instructor?”