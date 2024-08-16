Bengal rape-murder: Protests rock Indian hospitals; healthcare hit as docs demand justice

The brutal gangrape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata has sent the medical fraternity up in arms with lakhs of healthcare workers including doctors and medical students across the country staging protests and indefinite cease work, demanding justice for the victim.

The protest by doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital – where the 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead – entered its sixth day on Friday (August 16).

Adding a dramatic twist to the protests, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with women MPs of Trinamool Congress took out a rally on Friday evening, demanding death penalty for the accused.

What doctors demand

The agitations organised by doctors in solidarity with their colleagues at RG Kar have paralysed healthcare facilities at their respective hospitals with many boycotting Out Patient Department (OPD) and elective Operation Theatre (OT) services. While protesters have mostly excluded emergency and ICU functions from the purview of their protests, hospital management at several facilities have urged heads of departments and PG students to fill in for the agitating students.

Unbiased and quick investigation into the rape-murder, maximum punishment for the guilty, appropriate compensation for the victim’s family, implementation of a Central Protection Act to ensure the safety of healthcare workers at workplace, and mandatory security protocol at hospitals are some of the demands made by the protesting doctors.

The Indians Medical Association (IMA) has also called a 24-hour (6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday) nationwide strike on Saturday (August 17) in protest against the rape and murder. Doctors across several Indian hospitals and medical colleges are expected to join the strike.

Bengal CM takes out rally

Amid the protests, Chief Minister Banerjee on Friday evening took out a rally demanding death sentence for the guilty in the case.

She had earlier asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is probing the case to complete the investigation and “hang” the accused by Sunday (August 18)

Delhi: Day 5 of indefinite strike by doctors

Doctors in Delhi, who have been demonstrating at their respective hospitals, united for a massive protest outside Nirman Bhawan as their indefinite strike, entered the fifth day on Friday with all elective services remaining suspended.

Nirman Bhawan, located near Parliament, houses the Ministry of Health.

Chanting slogans like 'We want justice', 'No safety, no duty' and 'Awaz do, hum ek hain', the doctors protested along the road outside Nirman Bhawan amid heavy police presence.

Dr Rahul, a resident doctor, expressed the collective grief and anger, saying, "It's been a week since this horrific incident occurred, and we've been protesting for five days. It's unimaginable that a doctor, someone dedicated to saving lives, was brutally raped and murdered. Our demands for justice and protective measures are not unreasonable. They are essential."

With the passage of time, more roads are being blocked as more doctors arrive in large numbers, holding the Indian flag and saying, 'Humein nyay chahiye' (We want justice).

The decision to hold a massive protest was made on the eve of the Independence Day following a comprehensive joint meeting of the representatives from multiple resident doctors' associations (RDAs), including those from AIIMS, SIH, MAMC, RML, LHMC, UCMS and DDU.

The associations collectively agreed to implement a common unified action plan aimed at pushing for a central protection Act, which they believe is crucial to safeguarding the interests and lives of healthcare workers across the nation.

In a show of their determination, all RDAs have decided to halt elective services across the state and potentially nationwide.

However, they have assured that essential emergency services, including ICUs, emergency procedures and emergency operation theatres will continue to operate without disruption.

Goa: Resident doctors of Goa Medical College and Hospital begin protest

Resident doctors of state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital staged a day-long agitation on Friday demanding a fair probe into the rape and murder of the Kolkata doctor. Those participating in the protest boycotted OPD services at the hospital.

The doctors have said that their protest will continue till Saturday evening and they will take a call on whether to continue or end it after consulting their counterparts across the country.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said emergency services were not affected by the stir as senior consultants and head of departments were pressed into service.

Addressing a press conference, Indian Medical Association Goa branch president Dr Sandesh Chodankar said all doctors will be striking work for a 24-hour period from 6 am on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday.

The Indian Dental Association, Goa Private Doctors Association, Goa Ayurvedic Doctors Association, Chemist and Druggist Association and Goa Nursing Association have also extended support to the strike.

Jharkhand: Docs from 5 medical colleges stage combined stir

Junior doctors at five medical colleges in Jharkhand went on an indefinite strike on Friday demanding a central law to ensure safety of medicos at workplace.

The doctors at medical colleges in Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Palamu and Dumka boycotted OPD and elective OT services but excluded emergency services from the purview of their protest.

Jharkhand Junior Doctors Network vice-president Dr Jaideep said doctors did not want to go on strike as patients suffer from a ceasework at a hospital.

“After the Kolkata incident, medicos are feeling unsafe. Only a central law to ensure the safety and security of doctors at the workplace can restore confidence among the medicos,” he said.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi continued their ceasework against the Kolkata rape and murder on Friday.

The Jharkhand wing of IMA has decided to join the 24-hour strike called by its national unit.

“We seek justice for Kolkata trainee doctor. Vandalism carried out at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and attack on agitating medicos has compelled IMA to stand in their support,” IMA state secretary Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh said.

Gujarat: Doctors join nationwide stir, OPD services hit

Nearly 4,000 resident doctors in Gujarat went on an indefinite strike from Friday in support of the nationwide protests launched by their colleagues against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Resident doctors of some 20 medical colleges and attached hospitals in Gujarat have announced they would stay away from routine ward duties and OPD services as part of the stir, though they would be available for trauma and emergency services.

Though alternate arrangements have been made to manage the high inflow of OPD patients at government-run hospitals, some of these services were affected due to the stir by the resident doctors, officials admitted.

In the morning, the resident doctors staged protests, took out rallies on campuses and raised slogans seeking justice in the heinous Kolkata incident.

At Ahmedabad civil hospital, the largest in the state and attached to BJ Medical College, nearly 1,000 resident doctors boycotted routine OPD and ward services and sat outside the facility.

"Nearly 4,000 resident doctors in Gujarat have joined the nationwide strike against the rape and murder of a resident doctor in West Bengal. We want justice for the victim and security for other resident doctors. We will stay away from OPD and other routine duties till an amicable solution is found," said Dr Dhaval Gameti, president of Junior Doctors Association, BJ Medical College.

At several government hospitals, OPD patients were seen waiting for hours in the absence of doctors.

"I have come here for dressing but have learnt that doctors are not available due to the strike. I have been waiting since early morning but the queue is very long and our turn has not come yet," Meena Bodana, a patient at Ahmedabad civil hospital, told PTI.

Ahmedabad civil hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi admitted OPD services were partially hit due to the strike though he added that alternate arrangements have been put in place to give relief to OPD patients.

Punjab: Docs suspend OPD services

Doctors protesting against the aegis of Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Friday suspended OPD services at public health-care centres in the state, demanding justice for the murdered medic in Kolkata, a central protection act for healthcare professionals and adequate security arrangement at public healthcare facilities.

“We are demanding expeditious justice for the victim, central protection act for healthcare professionals and adequate security arrangements at public healthcare facilities,” said Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) president Dr Akhil Sarin.

The emergency and medico-legal services remained functional during Friday’s protest, he added.

Dr Sarin said the OPD services remained suspended in the health centres, including Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, civil hospitals and health centres at sub-divisional level.

Meanwhile, the medical professionals in the state held sit-ins at the health centres demanding expeditious justice for the victim.

Madhya Pradesh: Govt docs call strike

Hundreds of resident doctors struck work on Friday at government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, in protest against the rape and murder, hitting medical services across the state.

Doctor associations said striking physicians stayed away from OPD and elective OT services, but they excluded emergency and ICU functions from the purview of their protest.

Patients at several hospitals were left unattended due to the strike.

The Madhya Pradesh chapter of IMA denounced the vandalism at the Kolkata hospital on Thursday.

"We strongly deplore the hooliganism unleashed on protesting medical students at Kolkata. We won't sit quite now," IMA (MP branch) secretary Dr Pushpraj Bhatele said.

"Nearly 25,000 doctors are connected to our association and are working in central, state government, semi-government and private hospitals in the state. Our 12,500 members and 12,500 affiliate student members are on strike," he added.

Junior Doctors Association (JUDA)'s Bhopal unit president Sanket Site said around 12,000 colleagues of his were on the indefinite strike at government hospitals with medical colleges.

Site said the strike started at 8 am, but "we are attending emergency calls after 2 pm".

As part of the strike, resident doctors have suspended their academic activities, OPDs, ward and elective OT services. However, they are attending emergency services, OT, important procedures and ICU duties, AIIMS Bhopal Resident Doctors said in a separate statement.

Andhra: Mangalagiri AIIMS students suspend non-emergency services

Students of the AIIMS, Mangalagiri, have suspended all non-emergency services from Friday, in protest against the rape and murder of the Kolkata medic.

Non-emergency services were suspended from 8:30 am on Friday as part of an indefinite strike. However, all emergency services such as ICU, labour room and others will continue as usual.

"The resident doctors (senior and junior residents) along with the interns and undergraduate students of AIIMS, Mangalagiri have unanimously decided to initiate an indefinite halt of all non-emergency services," NVS Krishna Reddy, a medico from the college told PTI.

Reddy said the medical fraternity demand an unbiased and prompt investigation with maximum punishment to the guilty, implementation of the Central Protection Act and appropriate compensation to the victim's family.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association, representing 10,000 doctors, condemned the Kolkata incident and decided to boycott duties for one hour from 9 am to 10 am on Saturday at their respective workplaces.

The association has also decided to support the ongoing protests by Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) and sport black badges.

The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is expected to suspend services for 24 hours from Saturday.

Odisha: Trainee, senior medics join nationwide stir

Hundreds of trainees and senior doctors across Odisha hospitals have joined the nationwide stir against the rape and murder of the Kolkata doctor in response to the strike call given by IMA.

Junior doctors at Burla VIMSAR have begun a ceasework even as PG doctors continue to cater to emergency services. The strike has hit OPD services at the hospital.

At AIIMS Bhubaneswar, nearly 500 junior and senior doctors launched a ceasework strike on Friday, bringing healthcare to a halt.

On Thursday, medical students at Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital went on cease work and said they will be forced to stop emergency services if their demand for a central law for the protection of doctors was not met within 72 hours.

Students wearing black badges sat on dharna on the campus, affecting OPD, OT and lab services.

Arunachal Pradesh: Doctors to join nationwide protest on Saturday

The Indian Medical Association's Arunachal Pradesh Branch (IMA-AP), expressing anguish over the alleged rape and murder in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has decided to join the nationwide protest by shutting down all routine services across the state for 24 hours on Saturday.

The attitude of the government authorities regarding the inquiry is pathetic, IMA-AP president Dr Kesang Wangdi Thongdok alleged on Friday.

"The IMA-AP has resolved to join the nationwide protest by shutting down all routine services, including OPD, elective OT cases and non-essential services in all government hospitals, private hospitals, NGO-run hospitals and private clinics across Arunachal for 24 hours on August 17," he said.

Dr Thongdok, however, maintained that emergency and in-patient services will function normally.

Meanwhile, the IMA-AP has demanded, among others, immediate arrest of the culprits, speedy trial and maximum punishment.

It also sought the formulation of a central law to protect doctors and other healthcare personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)