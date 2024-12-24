Atul Subhash's father threatens 'mass suicide' if he doesn't get grandson's custody

The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who had died by suicide alleging mental harassment from his wife and in-laws, has now threatened that his entire family will commit 'mass suicide' if they are not given the custody of his grandson.

Atul's father's Pawan Kumar Modi has even filed an FIR seeking his grandson's custody in the Vaini police station in Bihar. According to reports, a zero FIR has been filed at Vaini police station by the district police.

The police told IANS that since the case pertains to the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the application and FIR have been forwarded to Jaunpur police for further investigation and action.

Also read: Bengaluru techie suicide | Won't immerse son’s ashes till we get justice: Father

Grandson's safety

Meanwhile, Pawan Kumar Modi, who has been upset over the fate of his 2-year-old grandson, has been expressing his concern over the child's safety.

In fact, hours after Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania's arrest, Modi had issued a statement about not having seen his grandson for some time.

Modi claimed that he had seen his grandson just once via a video call. “I am concerned about the child's safety," Modi said. He wanted to know the whereabouts of the child considering that Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother have been arrested.

He felt that the child may be harmed and demanded that his grandson, who is too small to be in boarding school, be placed in his custody for safety and care. "My whole family will die by suicide if we do not get our grandson back," he said.

Earlier, Atul's mother had moved the Supreme Court seeking the custody of her grandson.

The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the case and sent notices to the DGPs of three states, including Uttar Pradesh, with a directive to recover the missing child and submit a report by January 7.

'Justice is Due' suicide note

Subhash, who died by suicide on December 9, alleged that his wife, Nikita, her mother, Nisha, her brother Anurag and uncle Sushil Singhania harassed him during the course of an ongoing litigation over divorce, alimony and child custody in Jaunpur family court.